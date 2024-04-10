BTS’ RM cheers for KISS OF LIFE member Natty’s solo song Sugarcoat; netizens can’t hide excitement

BTS' RM attracts interest for endorsing a solo track by a fourth-generation female idol. Despite his military enlistment, RM has stayed connected with fans via Instagram. Whether sharing uniform-clad photos or vacation snapshots, he consistently updates his Instagram stories, a gesture warmly embraced by ARMYs.

RM sharing Natty’s Sugarcoat

RM sparked interest when he shared an Instagram story featuring him listening to the music of fourth-generation female idol Natty from KISS OF LIFE. Natty gained acclaim last year with her solo track Sugarcoat, which quickly became a hit among netizens who were captivated by its catchy melody. RM's support for the song through his social media post generated excitement among fans, highlighting the song's popularity and appeal.

After the IG story went live, netizens were thrilled to see RM expressing his support and admiration not only for Natty but also for KISS OF LIFE as a whole. Unlike some idols who may hesitate to show support for artists from other companies, particularly those of the opposite sex, RM has consistently voiced his encouragement for all junior idols, regardless of their companies. Once again, RM demonstrates his keen sense of music, recognizing the talent of KISS OF LIFE and Natty as they leave a lasting impression on the K-Pop scene.

More about Natty

Anatchaya Suputhipong, professionally known as Natty, is a Thai singer currently based in South Korea. She gained recognition as a contestant on Mnet's girl group survival programs Sixteen and Idol School. Natty made her solo debut with the release of her single album Nineteen. Later, in July, she debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group KISS OF LIFE.

In May 2015, Natty appeared on Mnet's Sixteen, competing against 15 other trainees from JYP Entertainment for a spot in the label's next girl group, which would later become Twice. Despite her efforts, she was eliminated in the final round but remained a trainee under the label. In July, Natty participated in Idol School, competing with 40 other contestants for a chance to debut in a 9-member girl group, later revealed as Fromis 9. However, she was eliminated from the potential debut group, ranking 13th in the final episode.

In April 2020, Natty signed with Swing Entertainment, marking the beginning of her solo career. Her debut single album Nineteen was released in May 2020, followed by her first music show appearance on KBS's Music Bank. Natty returned with her second single album Teddy Bear in November, featuring the titular song. Notably, the music video for this song includes imagery of the crest of New College, Oxford.

On July 12, 2022, Natty signed with S2 Entertainment. A year later, in May, S2 Entertainment announced her re-debut in a new 4-member girl group named KISS OF LIFE, scheduled to debut in July. The group officially made their debut in July with the release of their self-titled EP.

