Atif Aslam 'flew all the way' to record song for LSO'90's despite being unwell; REVEALS director Amit Kasaria

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is making a Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of seven years, contributing a song to the upcoming film Lovestoryof 90’S (LSO’90). Director Amit Kasaria provided insights into securing Aslam's involvement following the lifting of the ban on Pakistani artists in India in October 2023.

Kasaria describes LSO’90 as a simple family drama reminiscent of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, aiming to evoke nostalgia and heartfelt emotions. Despite anticipating potential backlash, Kasaria felt compelled to take the initiative in bringing love to the forefront. He acknowledged the likelihood of facing criticism but remained resolute in his decision to do so.

The director disclosed to hindustan Times that his team sought a flagship song for the film, and Atif Aslam emerged as the ideal choice for the romantic duet. He elaborated, "It's about this man who yearns for a simple, innocent life and desires to experience love."

According to Kasaria, if Aslam hadn't resonated with the concept, he wouldn't have pursued their collaboration. "I mailed him that it is a matter of friendship between the countries. Atif did his research. Considering he spoke to me, meant he liked the song. I told him I had very limited time to shoot," Kasaria explained.

He further added, “Atif flew all the way to another city to record the song despite being unwell. It was a beautiful gesture.”

The song, composed by music director Rahul Nair, showcases lead actors Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva, Divita Rai, and was filmed in the picturesque setting of Shimla.

Atif Aslam's return to Bollywood marks his first musical contribution since his previous songs featured in films such as Hum Chaar and Namaste England. This comes after India imposed a ban on Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians.