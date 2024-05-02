Did Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh start their prep for YRF Spy Universe film? PICS go viral

The YRF Spy Universe continues to expand, with Bollywood’s biggest stars joining in for the upcoming installments. Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news that Alia Bhatt would be headlining a female-led movie within the universe. Alongside her, actress Sharvari Wagh will also star in the film.

Now, it looks like Alia and Sharvari have begun their preparation for the highly anticipated movie. A few pictures of them from what appeared to be their prep session have gone viral on the internet.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s new PICS suggest they have started prep work for spy film

Recently, photos of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh surfaced on social media, which fans were quick to point out were from their prep session for the upcoming YRF spy universe film. In one picture, Alia is seen dressed in her gym wear and striking a pose with a woman.

Another image showcased Sharvari wearing her gym clothes alongside the same woman. She was also seen in a fight pose with an intense expression on her face.

Posting the pictures on X (Twitter), one fan said, "Looks like alia and sharvari started prepping for yrf film (fire emoji)." Another person wrote, "Alia has started prepping for her spy movie, full fledged action loading."



More about Alia Bhatt starrer spy universe film

The yet untitled film will be helmed by The Railway Men fame director Shiv Rawail and is expected to go on floors very soon. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Bobby Deol had come on board as the antagonist in the movie.

A source close to the development revealed, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done, and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.”

Previously, Pinkvilla’s source had also disclosed Aditya Chopra’s plans for Alia’s character, reporting, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character, and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine.”

