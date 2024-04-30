7 Arjun Kapoor movies that will make your heart go ‘mast magan’

Arjun Kapoor has become a household name in Bollywood, thanks to his immense popularity. Since his mesmerizing debut in 2012 with the romantic drama Ishaqzaade, Arjun has graced the silver screen with numerous entertaining films that have also been box-office hits. His ability to choose diverse genres showcases his talent. As fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, here are some of the best Arjun Kapoor movies that are guaranteed to entertain and leave you in awe of his performances.

7 Arjun Kapoor movies that promise all things entertainment

1. Kuttey (2022)

Cast: Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhikka Madan, Ashish Vidyarthi

Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhikka Madan, Ashish Vidyarthi Director: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Aasmaan Bhardwaj IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy and Crime

Action, Comedy and Crime Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Netflix

Let's begin Arjun Kapoor movies list with his 2022 release, Kuttey. This film is a fantastic mix of action, comedy, and drama, and it tells the tale of three gangs of strays who intersect while chasing after a van loaded with millions of rupees. With a remarkable ensemble cast, this movie guarantees an enjoyable experience as it unfolds its intricate plot and gripping moments.

It won't be wrong to say among Arjun Kapoor movies, it's a film where one gets swayed away by his earnest performance and antics.

It won’t be wrong to say among Arjun Kapoor movies, it’s a film where one gets swayed away by his earnest performance and antics.

2. Namste England (2018)

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anjum Batra, Shreya Mehta, Satish Kaushik, Hiten Patel, Alankrita Sahai, Aditya Seal, Manoj Anand, Atul Sharma

Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anjum Batra, Shreya Mehta, Satish Kaushik, Hiten Patel, Alankrita Sahai, Aditya Seal, Manoj Anand, Atul Sharma Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah IMDb Rating: 2.1/10

2.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Comedy, Drama and Romance Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Zee 5

This Arjun Kapoor Parineeti Chopra movie, Namaste England is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2007 release, Namastey London. The comedy-drama film narrates a beautiful and wholesome love story between Jasmeet Kaur and Arjun Kapoor (essayed by Pari and Arjun respectively) who fall in love with each other and want to go to England. The film chronicles their challenges in their relationship and life abroad.

3. Half Girlfriend (2017)

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Madhav Jha, Seema Biswas, Rhea Chakraborty

Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Madhav Jha, Seema Biswas, Rhea Chakraborty Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance and Drama

Romance and Drama Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Netflix and Zee 5

One of the most loved Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor movie, Half Girlfriend deserves a special mention. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. It follows the story of Madav Jha (Arjun) who hails from Bihar and falls in love with Riya Somani (Shraddha), a girl belonging to the elite class.

Out of several Arjun Kapoor hit movies; this one remains extremely popular with a perfect musical album to its credit.

4. Ki And Ka (2016)

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rajit Kapoor, Neeta Mohindra, Swaroop Sampat

Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rajit Kapoor, Neeta Mohindra, Swaroop Sampat Director: R Balki

R Balki IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy and Romance

Comedy and Romance Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Voot and Amazon Prime Video

While fans await Arjun Kapoor latest movie, this one is highly recommended. Ki & Ka was released in 2016 and started a discussion on the concept of a house husband. The film explores gender roles in Indian society by depicting the story of a couple, Kia Sahni Bansal and Kabir Bansal (essayed by Arjun and Kareena). While Kabir aspires to fulfill household chores, Kia is a career-oriented woman.

Both actors delivered heartwarming performances in this R Balki film, making it truly unique. We definitely need more movies like this to continue discussing important issues.

5. 2 States

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathi, Ronit Roy, Shivkumar Subramaniam

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathi, Ronit Roy, Shivkumar Subramaniam Director: Abhishek Verman

Abhishek Verman IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Zee 5 and Jio Cinema

Next on the list is this Arjun Kapoor Alia Bhatt movie that can never get old. This was also a movie inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, the intercultural love story between Krish Malhotra and Ananya Swaminathan (portrayed by Arjun and Alia) is truly charming. The struggles they face in trying to gain acceptance from their families make for a compelling watch.

In a long Arjun Kapoor movies list, this film definitely deserves your immediate attention and is admired for its storyline, humor, and performances beautifully adorned with amazing music.

6. Gunday

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Prasanjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Prasanjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar IMDb Rating: 2.7/10

2.7/10 Movie Genre: Action-Thriller

Action-Thriller Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Is nostalgia already hitting you with a mere mention of this Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh movie? The period action-thriller film was set against the backdrop of the 1970s and 1980s in Calcutta. The movie narrates a gripping tale of childhood friends Bikram Bose and Bala Bhattacharya (Ranveer and Arjun) who fall in love with the same girl, Nandita (Priyanka Chopra).

This fascinating tale of their transformation from small-time crooks to powerful individuals with chart-topping hits is definitely worth watching.





7. Ishaqzaade (2012)

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Gauahar Khan Director: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you enjoy Arjun Kapoor Parineeti Chopra movies, then you’re ought to watch Ishaqzaade. Despite being Arjun Kapoor 1st movie, it brought him much acclaim and love from the audiences. The romantic film follows the love story between Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi (Arjun and Pari) who have feuding political families. Despite facing societal and familial disagreements, the two fight for their love.

Among numerous Arjun Kapoor movies, this one had it all. From perfect storyline to soul-stirring music tracks, the film remains in the audience’s hearts.

Looking ahead, Arjun Kapoor is all set to delight the audiences with his negative and formidable role in Rohit Shetty’s eagerly-awaited Singham Again. His face smeared with blood and his new gory look has already got fans excited. The film will release later this year on August 15, 2024. Till then, you can always enjoy the Arjun Kapoor movies mentioned in our list.

