Isha Koppikar’s ex-husband Timmy Narang opens up about their divorce; says ‘both of us are now free’

Isha Koppikar’s ex-husband Timmy Narang opens up about their divorce

As reported last month, actress Isha Koppikar and restaurateur Timmy Narang ended their marriage of 14 years. While there have been rumors that the actress is exploring legal options, according to her ex-husband, the couple’s divorce already came through legally in November. In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Narang confirmed separating from Isha.

He said that after contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, they proceeded to file for it. “The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact. So, I don’t see why there should be any confusion regarding that. While I haven’t read the latest report, considering the legal option isn’t even an option because the divorce has already come through. It’s as simple as that,” he cleared the air.

The businessman also added that the Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya actress moved out of his residence with their nine-year-old daughter, Rianna. The couple tied the knot in 2009. Earlier, a source close to the couple told ETimes that they separated due to compatibility problems. Despite multiple attempts to save their marriage, they finally decided to go for a divorce. “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed,” the anonymous source informed.

When contacted for a statement on the matter, the Krishna Cottage actress told the publication that she had nothing to say. “It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity,” Isha was quoted as saying.

Isha Koppikar’s work front

Among the numerous movies that Isha has been a part of, some of the acclaimed ones are Don, 36 China Town, Fiza, Qayamat: City Under Threat, LOC Kargil, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, and more. Her last Hindi-language movie was Love You Loktantra. She is currently gearing up for the release of her Tamil language movie Ayalaan.

