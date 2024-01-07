POLL: Dhanush starrer Captain Miller or Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan; which trailer impressed you the most?

The coming week is filled with large releases hitting the silver screens owing to the festivals of Pongal and Sankranti just around the corner.

Along with the festivities of Pongal, people are also ready to celebrate the festival in theaters with films like Captain Miller starring Dhanush, and Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan set to arrive. Both the film's trailers were released in a couple of days making us think about which one impressed the audience more. Let's take a look at both of them, so you can decide which trailer was better.

Captain Miller vs Ayalaan

Captain Miller starring Dhanush in the lead role which features a hard-hitting action-packed story from the looks of the film’s trailer. The film directed by Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame Arun Matheswaran is penned by himself along with Madhan Karky featuring the story of a former British soldier called Captain Miller, who is on a mission to protect his village from the British as they intend to loot a hidden treasure protected by the villagers.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is handled by GV Prakash Kumar along with cinematography and editing fulfilled by Siddhartha Nuni and Nagooran Ramachandran respectively.

On the other hand, Ayalaan is a science-fiction alien movie starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and directed by R Ravikumar which has been in the making since 2018 and had to be delayed over numerous issues ranging from financial issues to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film features an alien who arrives on Earth and befriends a bunch of humans who help him thwart a bunch of hostile scientists after him.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and many more with Siddharth giving his voice for the alien. The film is musically crafted by AR Rahman with Nirav Shah and Ruben handling the camera and editing. The film is said to have 4500 visual effect shots, making it the most for an Indian movie.

