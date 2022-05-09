EXCLUSIVE: Isha Koppikar on being typecasted after Ishq Samundar and Khallas: It took me a while to break it

Isha Koppikar has been one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who had proved her mettle on the big screen time and again. In fact, her performances in the popular numbers Ishq Samundar and Khallas won millions of hearts. Although both the songs were a massive hit among the audience, they did typecast Isha. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Isha opened up about the same and said that it took her a long time to break the stereotype.

Isha said, “I did get typecasted for it and I had to reject a lot of it. Having said that, Ishq Samundar was not just a song in the film. It was an entire role that I had to play opposite Sanjay Dutt. Eventually, that role didn’t happen because the film was so long, Kaante was so long that they decided not to have this role. So, if I had known this earlier, I would not have probably done this song. But the song also became a monster of a song. So, it was Khallas and it was backed by Ishq Samundar, so two back to back. So, yes it took me quite a while to break that typecast that 'Isha can we have you for a song'.... but again eventually I managed. I guess you just need to be persistent about what you want and you should learn to say no because I knew I had much more to offer than just dance. I’m talented, I know how to act, so I just had to say a lot of nos until I bagged another film”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Isha Koppikar was recently seen playing the role of a police officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s recent release Dhahanam and has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty.

