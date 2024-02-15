SK21 title teaser date and time: Makers of Sivakarthikeyan starrer action flick drop an official update

Sivakarthikeyan recently set the internet ablaze with his massive workout video showcasing the finesse and hard work he had taken to playing the main lead in his next film tentatively called SK21.

Now the makers have announced that the film’s title teaser is all set to release tomorrow i.e., 16th February 2024 at 5 pm. The filmmakers shared a still from the film along with the caption, “‘DRIDHTA AUR VIRTA’ - ‘Courage and Valour’ to be unleashed. #SK21 Title Teaser tomorrow at 5 pm.”

Makers announce title teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s SK21

The film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under the banner of his production company Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Production.

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy who previously made the 2017 film Rangoon starring Gautham Karthik and Sana Makbul also making it the first hit film for Gautham.

SK23’s official cast includes actors like Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, Shreekumar, and many more in key roles with the film being an action-drama with high emotional points and patriotic sense.

The film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar with cinematography being handled by CH Sai and editing done by R Kalaivanan. The film has also been reported to be bagged by Netflix for post-theatrical OTT release.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan’s Workfront

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen this year with his film Ayalaan starring alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, David Broughton-Davies, Bhanupriya, and many more in key roles along with Siddharth playing a voice role.

The film follows the story of a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from making a deadly Nova gas, that would endanger the Earth. The film released during the festival of Pongal this year was welcomed with positive reviews and also amassed a high box-office revenue.

The film directed by Ravikumar was musically composed by AR Rahman with Nirav Shah and Ruben handling the cinematography and editing of the film.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to join hands with director AR Murugadoss for the tentatively titled film SK23 which is said to be an action-thriller film with Sapta Saagaradaache Ello actress Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead in the film. The film’s music is speculated to be done by Anirudh Ravichander with cinematography handled by Sudeep Elamon and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Sivakarthikeyan is also producing the film Kottukaali starring Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles with the film premiering at the 74th International Berlin Film Festival. The film is directed by Pebbles fame director PS Vinothraj.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan’s SK23 journey begins; Rukmini joins cast, Anirudh to compose music