10 best Don dialogues that stay in our hearts rent-free

Shah Rukh Khan is an impeccable actor who worked his way to the top and eventually became known as the King of Romance. But it was with movies like Don: The Chase Begins Again that he shed off his image of a lover boy and proved that he can play an antagonist equally well. As we look at the impressive filmography of the global icon, take a look at the 10 best Don dialogues that made the movie a massive success.

10 best Don dialogues of all time:

1. “Kuch kaam aaise hote hai jin mein fayda ya nuksaan nahi dekha jaata, bus unhe karna zaroori hota hai.”

By playing the titular anti-hero and the protagonist in Farhan Akhtar’s Don, Shah Rukh Khan cemented his name in the Indian film industry. His dual role was lauded by critics and fans alike who were convinced that no one else could have played the part better than King Khan.

2. “Don ke dushman ki sabse badi galati yeh hai ki woh Don ka dushman hai.”

Obviously, no one wants to be Don ka dushman. Not just his criminal mind, but his looks, his eyes, his attitude, and his body language are enough to kill someone and fall in love with him at the same time.

3. “Mera intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai.”

Next up in this list of best Don dialogues is this popular one that was on the lips of everyone who watched the film. After the film's release, back in 2006, people were seen rocking the iconic hairstyle of SRK, sporting all-black eyewear, and making videos of themselves lip-syncing to this iconic dialogue.

4. “Mujhe junglee billiyan bahut pasand hai.”

Don and his obsession with wild cats never go out of style! FYKYK!

5. “Mujhe do tarah ki ladkiyan pasand nahi aati. Ek woh joh mere pass aane mein bahut derr lagaye aur doosri woh joh bahut jaldi aa jaye.”

Evidently, Don was clear with his life choices, and clearly, no one could divert his focus from being the undisputed King of the drug cartel. Roma (played by Priyanka Chopra) plans to avenge the death of her brother and sister-in-law and infiltrates Don's gang but in vain. In fact, she eventually falls in love with him and later realizes that she was being played by him.

6. “Mujhe jahan pahunchna hai uske liye yeh raftaar bahut zaroori hai.”

There’s a reason why ‘Don ko pakadna mushkil he nahi, namumkin hai.’ The primary one is that he is ever moving. His lightning-fast speed and the capability of improvising effortlessly in the face of adversity earned him the ‘woah’ and ‘oh boy!’ from moviegoers.

7. “Don ke samne aadmi ke pass sirf do raaste hote hain, mann jaye ya mar jaye, jaisi uski marzi.”

The conviction with which SRK delivered his dialogues was enough to make his enemies nervous and oftentimes, lose their calm.

8. “Log Don ko nahi, duniya ko chhodte hai.”

And lucky are those people who can escape from the captivity of Don and manage to earn a spot in his heart.

9. “Yeh tum janti ho ki yeh pistol khali hai, main janta hoon ki yeh pistol khali hai, lekin police nahin janti ki yeh pistol khali hai.”

Do you remember the epic don dialogue- ‘Don ke peeche 11 mulkon ki police padi hai’? So many nations are after this manager of a drug cartel leader but they fail to get hold of him even though he comes to their lands and commits the crimes. That's because he can face and fool them with an empty gun. Maan gae k nhi Don ko?

10. “Bahar tumhari aunty bahut saare uncles ko lekar aayi hai.”

One of the best Don dialogues is ‘Bahar tumhari aunty bahut saare uncles ko lekar aayi hai.’ The mafia wasn’t just a man with a strict face, always planning his next move. He was also humorous, don’t you think?

While these 10 Don dialogues are etched in the minds of SRK’s fans, the movie was as iconic as them. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Don: The Chase Begins Again is the remake of Don, released in 1978 which was directed by Chandra Barot and penned by the acclaimed duo Salim-Javed. Led by Amitabh Bachchan alongside Zeenat Aman, it also featured Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, and Satyen Kappu in supporting roles.

The 2006 Indian action thriller film not only received domestic praise, but the action sequences, soundtrack, production design, cinematography, and Khan and PeeCee’s performances were also highly lauded. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also starred Chopra in the lead role. Talented actors Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar, and Om Puri were seen as supporting characters. Apparently, it’s the first movie of the Don franchise featuring SRK as the lead artist. The sequel to the film titled Don 2 was dropped in 2011. Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar co-wrote it.

