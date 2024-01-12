11 Best Bollywood gangster movies: From Animal, Gangs of Wasseypur to Shootout at Lokhandwala

Over the years, Bollywood has masterfully portrayed the intense and realistic world of gangsters, exploring the crime genre to its fullest. This exploration has led to the emergence of intriguing subgenres within the realm of gangster films. Celebrated for delving into the dark corners of the crime world, numerous Indian gangster movies stand out as must-watch classics.

11 Best Bollywood gangster movies that redefine crime genre

1. Animal (2023)

Running Time: 3 hours 21 min

3 hours 21 min IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10

6.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Crime

Action / Crime Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Year of release: 2023

Animal, a gripping action drama directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. The storyline revolves around Ranvijay Singh, a fierce young man who discovers a plot to assassinate his father, compelling him to embark on a journey of revenge. One of the top gangster movies Bollywood ever came up with!

2. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 37 min

2 hours 37 min IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Action

Thriller / Action Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani Director: Pushkar–Gayathri

Pushkar–Gayathri Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Vikram Vedha is a riveting Bollywood crime thriller directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the film explores the cat-and-mouse game between a determined police officer and a charismatic gangster. Filled with twists, moral dilemmas, and stellar performances, this top gangster movie is a compelling and acclaimed cinematic experience.

3. Raees (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 min

2 hours 23 min IMDB Rating: 6.7 / 10

6.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Action

Thriller / Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan, Sheeba Chaddha

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan, Sheeba Chaddha Director : Rahul Dholakia

: Rahul Dholakia Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Raees is one of the finest mafia movies Bollywood ever made. The film is by Rahul Dholakia, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character. Set in Gujarat, the film follows Raees Alam's rise as a bootlegger and his confrontations with the police. With powerful performances and a gripping narrative, Raees explores the complexities of crime, morality, and power.

4. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 min

2 hours 40 min IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Action

Crime / Action Movie Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Anurag Kashyap's masterpiece, Gangs of Wasseypur, revolutionized Indian cinema in many ways. Boasting an exceptional ensemble cast, unforgettable characters, a compelling plot, and enduring dialogues, it stands as one of the best gangster movies in India. Its brilliance transcends time, leaving a lasting impact. The equally enthralling sequel adds to the legacy, solidifying its status in the realm of Indian cinema.

5. Delhi Belly (2011)

Running Time: 1 hour 40 min

1 hour 40 min IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Comedy

Action / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Shenaz Treasurywala, Vijay Raaz

Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Shenaz Treasurywala, Vijay Raaz Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

When it comes to the top gangster movies in India, Delhi Belly defies expectations by blending humor with the genre. Far from mainstream, the film unfolds as misplaced diamonds thrust three eccentric roommates into the crosshairs of a formidable gang, resulting in a hilariously unconventional ride.

6. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 min

2 hours 15 min IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Prachi Desai

Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Prachi Desai Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime

Considered one of the best gangster movies in Bollywood, Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai unravels the Mumbai underworld's intricacies, evident from its title. Starring Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, and Randeep Hooda, the film's characters are inspired by real-life mobsters, adding authenticity to the narrative and captivating the audience.

7. Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 min

2 hours 5 min IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Drama

Action / Drama Movie Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan

Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Apoorva Lakhia Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema

Ranked among Bollywood's top gangster movies, Shootout at Lokhandwala dramatizes the 1991 real-life clash between gangsters and police. Despite being labeled based on true rumours, the film is action-packed and thrilling. Vivek Oberoi steals the show with his brilliant portrayal of gangster Maya (Mahindra Dolas).

8. Don (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 min

2 hours 51 min IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Action

Thriller / Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Don, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is a Bollywood crime thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan. A remake of the 1978 film, it follows the iconic character Don, a cunning criminal. Its sequel, Don 2, continues the saga with Don's expansion into international crime. Both films are celebrated for their suspenseful plots and SRK's charismatic portrayal.

9. Gangster: A Love Story (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min

2 hours 3 min IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Thriller

Romance / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Shiny Ahuja, Gulshan Grover

Emraan Hashmi, Shiny Ahuja, Gulshan Grover Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Gangster: A Love Story is a captivating film that explores the intricacies of love and the moral struggle between right and wrong. A woman, having moved on with her life, faces a dilemma when her former gangster lover reenters the picture. The plot, songs, performances, and unforgettable ending make this movie a truly memorable experience. One of the finest mafia movies Bollywood ever made!

10. Sarkar (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Action

Thriller / Action Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Kay Kay Menon

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Kay Kay Menon Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime

Ranked among the best Indian gangster movies, Sarkar unfolds as an influential leader, Sarkar, faces fabricated murder charges. In response, his son steps into his shoes to uphold the family's legacy and fulfill their responsibilities. This film stands as one of Ram Gopal Varma's most critically acclaimed works, delivering a gripping narrative and compelling performances.

11. Company (2001)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 min

2 hours 35 min IMDB Rating: 8 / 10

8 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Action

Crime / Action Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala, Antra Mali, Vijay Raaz

Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Mohanlal, Manisha Koirala, Antra Mali, Vijay Raaz Director : Ram Gopal Varma

: Ram Gopal Varma Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is a gritty crime thriller that explores the Mumbai underworld. Starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Mohanlal, the film delves into the dynamics of organized crime and the complex relationships among gang members. It's celebrated for its realistic portrayal of the crime world and compelling storytelling.