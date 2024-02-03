Don 3: Details about pre-production and shooting schedule for Ranveer Singh starrer REVEALED

Farhan Akhtar decided to inject fresh energy into the iconic Don franchise by casting Ranveer Singh. The actor is poised to step into the legendary role previously held by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom garnered immense praise for their portrayals of Don. Recent unconfirmed reports have only heightened the excitement, offering tempting hints about the pre-production and filming of the film.

Filming for Don 3 is set to begin in August.

A source from the film industry shared exclusively with Bollywood Hungama that Don 3 is presently in the casting stage. The pre-production for Don 3 is set to kick off next month, with filming scheduled to commence in August of this year. Much like the unexpected twists in the first two Don movies, it is rumored that the film will also bring some surprises to the audience.

Details regarding the leading lady in Don 3 are being kept tightly under wraps. An official announcement about the female lead is anticipated to be made before the commencement of filming. According to industry sources, discussions are underway with Emraan Hashmi for the role of the antagonist opposite Ranveer Singh in the movie; however, no official confirmation has been released at this time.

Farhan Akhtar on parting ways with Shah Rukh Khan for the Don franchise

In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar delved into the casting transition for the iconic character of Don, shifting from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh. Farhan clarified that he and SRK couldn't align on the story direction, leading to their mutual decision to part ways.

He explained, "I'm not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years; I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow, we just couldn't find common ground. We just parted mutually, knowing that it's probably for the best. So that's where it is."

Discussing why Ranveer would be an ideal fit for the role, Farhan mentioned that it's about an actor stepping in, owning the part, and infusing it with their unique style and flair. He added that Ranveer possesses these qualities abundantly and is sure to do an excellent job.

Farhan feels a heightened responsibility to ensure that the script and the film align with his vision. When asked about the qualities that make a good Don, he pointed to self-confidence, flamboyance, and the ability to achieve anything one sets their mind to.

About the Don franchise

The first film in the Don franchise starring SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, and Isha Koppikar, released in 2006 and produced by Excel Entertainment, was a modern adaptation of Chandra Barot's timeless classic Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1978. This cinematic endeavor revitalized the legendary character for a contemporary audience. Following its success, Don 2 emerged as the sequel in 2011, extending the narrative of the formidable Don.