Republic Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and others extend their wishes

On January 26th, India celebrates its Republic Day to celebrate our Constitution coming into effect. On this day, the annual parade takes place in New Delhi and is attended by the Prime Minister and the President. Several Bollywood celebrities, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Shilpa Shetty took to their social media to extend wishes.

Celebrities wish Happy Republic Day

Today, on January 26th, the entire nation is celebrating its annual 75th Republic Day. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to extend her wishes. She shared a short video of the Indian flag hoisting while the caption read: "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

Parineeti Chopra also took to her story to share a video of the Tiranga hoisting and wished everyone a happy Republic Day in Hindi.

Abhishek Bachchan shared an animated video of the Republic Day and wrote in Hindi: "Saare Jahan se accha, Hindostan Hamara. Jai Hindi"

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself holding the national flag in her hand. She wrote in the caption, "पचहत्तरवे गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ Happy 75th Republic Day! JAI HIND #75thRepublicDay #JaiHind #ProudIndian"

Raashii Khanna shared a picture of herself holding the flag as she smiles for the camera. She wished everyone a happy Republic Day in the caption. "May the tricolour continue to inspire, unite, and guide us towards a brighter tomorrow. Happy Republic Day!", she wrote.

Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor also extended their wishes for the Republic Day via Instagram stories.

Apart from them, Suneil Shetty also wished everyone a happy Republic Day and shared a picture of him holding the National flag.

Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video in which he is singing the national anthem with a bunch of kids through sign language. He wrote: "T 4901 - गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ (Happy Republic Day)"

Apart from them, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Shahid Kapoor also extended their wishes.

Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shilpa Shetty's work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film Jaane Jaan which marked her foray into the digital space. Both her performance and the film were well received. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which is also her first film as a producer. Bebo is also doing a film called The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Parineeti will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit. The film will drop this year on Netflix. Shilpa, on the other hand, was recently seen portraying a cop in Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force.

About Republic Day

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India that came into effect on 26 January 1950. The constitution replaced the previously used Government of India Act 1935, turning the nation into a republic from a dominion after its independence from the British. It was adopted on 26 November 1949 and came into effect a year later. The date of January 26th was picked as the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj (complete independence) on the same date in 1930.

Every year on this date, parades take place in the National capital as well as events and ceremonies across the nation to celebrate the day.

