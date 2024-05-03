15 best 80s Bollywood actors who were trailblazers of their time

The era of the 80s saw a revolution in Indian cinema in terms of both stories and stars. A fresh lot of actors arrived in the mainstream and some emerged as polished. Today we look at some of the best 80s Bollywood actors who carved a niche for themselves so that the world could follow in their footsteps.

15 best 80s Bollywood actors who shaped Bollywood’s cinematic landscape:-

1. Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Bachchan's larger-than-life presence and powerhouse performances dominated the 80s with iconic films like Shaan and Coolie. All of this simply solidified his status as a living legend of Indian cinema. For the unversed, Big B is halfway through serving showbiz for 6 decades now.

2. Vinod Khanna

From playing brooding anti-heroes to charming romantic leads, Khanna gave several memorable performances in iconic films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Over the years, his choice of movies earned him a place among the most beloved actors of the 80s.

3. Rishi Kapoor

Fondly remembered as the 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood, Kapoor stole hearts with his charm and skills in timeless classics like Bobby and Chandni. It was his ability to infuse each role with genuine emotion and relatability that made him earn fans across generations.

4. Anil Kapoor

With his infectious energy and dynamic acting skills, Kapoor delivered some superhit performances in films like Mr. India and Tezaab. Interestingly, not just 80s, Anil was one of those few stars who remained at the top of their career for several years non-stop. Kapoor will soon complete over five decades in showbiz.

5. Mithun Chakraborty

Synonymous with the masala entertainers of the 80s, Chakraborty's electrifying dance moves and rugged persona were fans' favorites. Especially in movies like Disco Dancer and Boxer, Mithun’s larger-than-life presence and ability to command the screen shined the brightest of all time.

6. Jackie Shroff

In a career spanning over four decades, Shroff delivered some powerhouse performances in films such as Hero and Karma. Over the years, he eventually established himself as a quintessential action hero of the era and still remains as relevant as any other 21st-century star.

7. Govinda

The undisputed king of comedy, Govinda ruled the 80s with his unbeatable comic timing and flair for dance. His performance in Coolie No. 1 and Aankhen had left audiences in splits with his trademark style and turned him into one of the most loved figures in the hearts of millions.

8. Naseeruddin Shah

A master of his craft, Shah proved his acting skills in critically acclaimed films like Masoom and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. His talent of effortlessly transitioning between intense dramas and offbeat comedies made cinephiles love him immensely. Like everyone else, Naseeruddin was also one of the best 80s Bollywood actors.

9. Sunny Deol

Known for his intense characters and iconic dialogue delivery, Deol made a strong mark with his films like Ghayal and Betaab. Sunny epitomized the quintessential Bollywood hero of the 80s and cemented his status as a true icon of the era.

10. Dharmendra

The evergreen superstar continued his reign in the 80s with memorable performances in films like Sholay and Satte Pe Satta. The legend was known for his ability to seamlessly transition between action, romance, and comedy.

11. Jeetendra

Regarded as the 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood, Jeetendra charmed audiences with his romantic roles in films like Himmatwala and Tohfa, becoming a heartthrob of the era. The man was charming and talented and that’s why he was popularly credited as a quintessential leading man of 80s Bollywood.

12. Sanjay Dutt

Dutt’s performances in films like Naam and Khalnayak are still remembered after ages. Due to his quality of demanding command with the characters he placed, Sanjay was one of the most sought-after actors of the '90s and we don’t even doubt.

13. Rajesh Khanna

Though predominantly a star of the 70s, Khanna's influence continued into the 80s with memorable performances in films like Souten and Avtaar, reaffirming his status as the original superstar of Bollywood. His ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level made him a true icon of Indian cinema.

14. Shatrughan Sinha

Known for his iconic dialogue delivery and larger-than-life persona, Sinha’s performances in films like Kalicharan and Vishwanath commanded attention with his powerful screen presence. He was certainly one of the best 80s Bollywood actors.

15. Amol Palekar

Best known for his versatility, Palekar entertained audiences with his memorable performances in classics like Gol Maal and Chhoti Si Baat. During the 80s, Amol starred in several superhits across languages and established himself as one of the stalwarts of 80s Bollywood.

With each of these actors contributing their unique talents to the revolutionary 80s Bollywood cinema, the era emerged as a cherished chapter in Indian cinematic history. Which of these 80s Bollywood actors were your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla and come back for more such cinema rewinds and recommendations.

