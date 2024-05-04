Diljit Dosanjh is forever 'GOAT' for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her reaction to his latest tour photos is proof

Diljit Dosanjh has been winning the hearts of his fans and several Bollywood celebrities, living up to the title of his song G.O.A.T. Currently touring for his album, Dosanjh keeps his fans and followers updated with videos and pictures. Recently, he shared a post that caught the attention of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who reacted to it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT'

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared pictures from his tour. Kareena Kapoor Khan, a true fangirl, couldn't resist leaving a comment. Bebo's comment is spot-on, and we couldn't agree more. She wrote, "GOAT" (Greatest of all time).

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's post here:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh shared the screen again in Crew. The movie also starred Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Crew made a splash at the box office and garnered much praise and critical acclaim for its comic timing and engaging storyline.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a splash in the mystery film Jaane Jaan co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, signaling her venture into online streaming platforms. Her crime thriller, The Buckingham Murders, earned acclaim at film festivals, building anticipation for its official release. Kareena was recently seen as a witty air hostess in the family comedy Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The movie hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

Up next, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Recently, the makers unveiled Deepika Padukone's fiery cop look from the movie.

Singham Again is currently in the production stage. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is aiming for a release later this year on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

