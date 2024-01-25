Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: Last-minute hairstyle ideas for Republic Day 2024

Hey, fellow patriots! Republic Day is approaching, so it's time to start preparing our looks, including determining what to do with our hair. Choosing a hairstyle can be daunting but don’t worry, here are some stunning yet simple celebrity-approved hairstyles.

All you need is a trustworthy comb to reveal the natural beauty of your locks and glam yourself up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations. Feel inspired to get creative and let your hair take the limelight as you celebrate this national occasion joyously. Here's to flaunting gorgeous hairstyles and proudly displaying patriotic style.

Basic low ponytail with stylish side parting

Looking for a hairstyle that is as simple as ABC? Take cues from the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan and wear a simple yet beautiful hairdo on Republic Day. Begin by combing your hair and making a side part on the left side.

Then, collect all of your hair at the mane and fix it with a fashionable scrunchie. TA-DA! You're done. This low ponytail hairstyle pairs well with a saree or kurta combo, adding grace to your overall look.

The 3-step and mess-free bun hairdo

If you're looking for a fuss-free appearance, take inspiration from the stunning Sonam Kapoor. This Bollywood diva is known for her daring hairstyles, and she's giving us another easy breezy alternative. Begin by side separating your hair and tucking the front flicks into the back of your head, fastening them with bobby pins.

Then, for an effortlessly mess-free look, wrap your loose hair into a sleek low bun. It's done. You've got a sleek and stylish hairdo that needs little to no effort.

Open hairs with flicks tucked at the back head

If you want a simple, popular hairstyle, take inspiration from the ever-charming Alia Bhatt. She arranged her hair into an effortless open hairdo, adding sophistication with free waves. To get this look, part your hair in the center and tuck the flicks behind your head.

This style is ideal for those with naturally wavy, textured hair since it highlights the inherent beauty of the strands. So if you want a simple yet attractive Republic Day look, try channeling Alia with this hairdo.

Pulled back braid

Want to add excitement to a basic outfit? Check out this hairdo inspiration from Pooja Hegde. This style will make you stand out.

This style is simple: part your hair in the center and braid from front to back, leaving the rest open for an elegantly straightforward look. It's ideal for injecting energy into your Republic Day style.

Short crown braid

If you appreciate the traditional and timeless braid, this hairstyle inspired by the stunning Sara Ali Khan is perfect for you. It's very simple to do and ideal when you want a fuss-free but chic look. Begin by brushing your hair to ensure it's smooth and tangle-free.

Then just braid the front flicks of your hair. Secure the braid with some trusted pins, and you're set. This hairdo provides an air of affluence to any look, making it ideal for the 75th Republic Day celebration.

So, go girls get ready. And do let us know which hairstyle you loved the most out of these in the comments section below.

