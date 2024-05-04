Article 370: Arjun Kapoor lauds Yami Gautam, Priyamani’s performance: 'Held fort in genre defined by testosterone'

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 was one of the best films of 2024. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also features Priyamani in a prominent role. Well, the film is now available on OTT platforms, and fans have been praising it since it started streaming online.

In fact, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their Instagram handles to praise the film, and the latest name to get added to this list is Arjun Kapoor. He not only praised the film but also the actors.

Arjun Kapoor lauds Article 370

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Yami Gautam’s Article 370 and could not stop gushing over it. In his story, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “Recently watched Article 370, and what a masterfully crafted film it is. It weaves together intricate storytelling and powerful performances to deliver a captivating narrative that holds ur attention thru & thru.”

Arjun further added, "superb filmmaking, some superb performances, definitely recommended!!" Lauding both the leading ladies, the actor continued, " So happy to see Yami and Priyamani hold fort in a genre usually defined by testosterone and male characters…full marks to the entire team."

About Article 370

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, with Aditya Suhas Jambhale directing. This project marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after their success with URI. Scheduled for release on February 23, 2024, the film's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Yami Gautam expecting first child

During the trailer launch event, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made a special announcement - they are expecting their first child. Sharing about the moment when he got to know about it during the shoot of Article 370, the producer told Hindustan Times, “We were in the hotel. Luckily, our action portions were done by then. It was a really happy moment, something I will remember for the rest of our lives. We were jumping with joy and emotion. Now, we can’t wait.” Well, the actress is in the last leg of her pregnancy and can deliver anytime soon.

