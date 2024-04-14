Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun’s father Kim Chung Hoon gets married in private ceremony

Kim Soo Hyun presently reigns as one of the top actors from South Korea. He is currently leading the tvN rom-com Queen of Tears which has been garnering love from fans all over the world. Kim Soo Hyun’s father Kim Chung Hoon got married in a private ceremony at his home, however, the Queen of Tears star skipped it.

Kim Soo Hyun skips wedding nuptials of singer father Kim Chung Hoon

Kim Soo Hyun is at present starring as the male lead in Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won. Queen of Tears has been rising rapidly on the popularity scale among K-drama fanatics as the show has succeeded in capturing hearts.

In other news, Kim Chung Hoon, father of Kim Soo Hyun married on April 13 KST in a private wedding ceremony held at home. The agency of Kim Chung Hoon who is also a trot singer, confirmed that the wedding ceremony had taken place at the singer’s residence in Gangnam, Seoul.

However, Kim Soo Hyun did not attend the wedding nuptials of his father. The singer’s agency throwing light on the same, said that as Kim Chung Hoon and his now wife wanted a peaceful ceremony, Kim Soo Hyun chose to skip it. Kim Soo Hyun reportedly had already talked it out with his father and desired understanding on his part. Given, Kim Soo Hyun’s immense popularity in South Korea, the actor’s decision to sit out the wedding ceremony is understandable.

Kim Chung Hoon was the lead singer of the 1980s rock band Seven Dolphins. He is also the father of Kim Soo Hyun’s half-sister Kim Ju Na.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the top actors in the South Korean industry. He is known for his iconic roles in K-dramas My Love From The Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, The Producers, and One Ordinary day among others.

Kim Soo Hyun is reported to be the highest-paid actor in South Korea. The actor is presently filling in the shoes of Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears. Queen of Tears has put Kim Soo Hyun once again at the top, and as always his acting has won hearts everywhere.