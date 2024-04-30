Dave East Celebrates 30 Years Of New York Undercover With Skit Alongside Original Cast Members; See Here

The New York Undercover cast is celebrating the show’s 30th Anniversary in NYU style. Michael Delorenzo and Malik Yoba got together with rapper Dave East and basketball shooting coach Chris Matthews, popularly Lethal Shooter, to put up an amusing skit paying homage to the 1994 show.

The snippet was posted on Instagram in a joint post from all four stakeholders. The post was wrapped with a special note marking the Fox show’s three decades on TV. The little skit recreated the plot of a typical NYU episode where detectives Eddie Torres and J.C. Williams catch hold of a wanted criminal.

New York Undercover cast put up a show

30 years of New York Undercover and the two stars of the show know just how to celebrate the marked occasion. Michael DeLorenzo and Malik Yoba once again went undercover as Detective Torres and Detective Williams respectively to get their hands on a criminal hooper, portrayed by Lethal Shooter in the Instagram video. The detective duo rush to Dave East starring as the kingpin, and do some violent interrogation.

“it’s a must we give flowers to living legends,” Matthews’ note added as he wished a happy 30th Anniversary to the hit show. The rather random casting of the skit was lauded by fans and recounted heartfelt moments from New York Undercover.

Though Michael DeLorenzo’s Eddie Torres was killed off in the finale of Season 3, the actor donned his detective suit one last time to celebrate the show’s milestone. New York Undercover’s cast was shuffled in the fourth and final season before it last aired in February 1999.

New York Undercover cast is ready to go on tour

To commemorate 30 years of the trailblazing crime drama, the NYU cast members are gearing up to hit the road together to offer fans an opportunity they never got. Original stars Malik Yoba, Michael DeLorenzo, and Luna Lauren Velez will reunite for the national tour, as revealed by them at The Tamron Hall Show on Monday, April 28.

"Audiences (have) never had a chance to have this experience with us so we intend to go on the road as (a) cast. We're going to hit markets across America. We're working with artists that have performed on the show,” the 56-year-old star told the host.

The stars pointed out that while it was a fan-favorite show, it didn’t receive as much promotion at that time. Moreover, they marked Tamron Hall’s show as the first to be interviewing the NYU cast.

