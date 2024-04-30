'Viewers Of This Show Are The Reason': Bold And The Beautiful Star Kimberlin Brown Opens Up On Sheila's Resurrection On The Show

Picture this: you’re watching your favorite soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful and just when you thought a character was gone for good, they make a comeback. That’s exactly what happened with Sheila Carter played by Kimberlin Brow.

Yes, the Monday episode revealed she’s actually alive! Crazy right? In an interview, Kimberlin Brown shares her thoughts on this unexpected comeback, let’s dive into the behind story of Sheila’s resurrection.

Sheila Carter’s surprising comeback

Just when fans thought they had seen the last of Sheila Carter, the show’s head writer, Brad Bell, decided to bring her back to life. This overturned the decision to kill off her character just two months ago. Kimberlin Brown, the actress behind Sheila Carter, expressed her joy and excitement for her comeback. Yes, despite being told before her character’s demise, Brown was elated to receive the news of her return.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kimberlin said, "This surprise has definitely made my year. Sheila was my happy place. Brad's dad, Bill gave me a character that I didn't make up and she's become one of daytime television's big bad girls, and it's been an amazing journey and I'm excited to see what's next."

Kimberlin believes it’s all because of the viewer support

The resurrection of Sheila Carter wouldn’t have been possible without the support of fans. Brown sincerely thanks them because it also made it possible for him to come back. “Brad heard the audience. I do believe that. My fans and the viewers of this show are the reason, if not the biggest, reason that I’m back.”

Brown loves the fans’ loyalty and appreciation, describing it as an eye-opening experience. “I’ve heard people call me an icon in daytime, but I never saw myself that way. I just feel lucky to do what I do and love what I’m doing. It’s because of their loyalty that they spoke up and Brad listened,” she added.

Brown was impressed with the storyline

Brown was blown away when she found out about her character’s big comeback. She thought the storyline cooked up by Bell was genius. Bell opted to use Sheila’s lookalike Sugar to revive her in the scenario, rather than simply reviving Sheila.

She said, “When he said that they were going to bring me back, it was very vague. I asked Bell how and he told me that they ‘were still working on it.’” But what mattered to Brown was that Brad assured her completely that she would be back. It was like a dream come true moment for her.

Well, as The Bold and the Beautiful continues to captivate audiences, the return of Sheila Carter promises exciting storylines and unexpected twists. And with Brown back in action, fans can look forward to seeing their favorite villain wreaking havoc again.

To watch The Bold and the Beautiful, tune in every weekday evening on CBS.

