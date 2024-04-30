Bollywood Newswrap, April 30: Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Pehle Bhi Main in UNSEEN video recorded by Alia Bhatt; Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh 2 in the cards?

On the last day of April 2024, a lot has happened in the industry. An unseen video of Ranbir Kapoor enjoying Animal's Pehle bhi Main recorded by wifey Alia Bhatt; director John Matthew Matthan sharing an update on Sarfarosh 2 starring Aamir Khan, several news made it to the top section.

Let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 30, 2024

1. Ranbir Kapoor enjoys Pehle Bhi Main in UNSEEN video recorded by Alia Bhatt

An Instagram user named @robinsartmanofficial shared a video where he can be seen playing the song Pehle Bhi Main from Animal on the piano, while Ranbir Kapoor sits next to him, enjoying the melody. The user also mentioned that Alia Bhatt recorded the clip. He also thanked Alia and wrote, "Thank you @aliabhatt for shooting this video for me. Ranbir Kapoor with me."

2. Is Sarfarosh 2 starring Aamir Khan in the cards?

In an interview with Indian Express, director John Matthew Matthan said that he met Aamir Khan last week because of 25 years of Sarfarosh and added that they want to do some special screening for the cast and crew and also they will have a small get-together.

Speaking about Sarfarosh 2, John said, “Aamir is keen. I am also planning to make it, but unless you get the freedom and choice to do it and if it is not pleasurable for you then, how are others going to enjoy your film? Also there are not many scripts that I have liked."

3. New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi's 50-year cinematic journey

According to PTI, Shabana Azmi's 50-year cinematic career will be celebrated at the 24th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) next month (May). The festival will commemorate her five decades in Indian and international cinema with a special screening of her 1996 film Fire.

4. Alia Bhatt’s YRF spy universe film to be packed with seven action set-pieces

In a recent report by Mid-Day, it was revealed that seven action set-pieces have been planned for the upcoming spy universe film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Sharvari Wagh, by Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail. According to the portal, this thriller film is being mounted as a “big-budget action spectacle.”

5. Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Rishi Kapoor on latter's 4th death anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely picture of her with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers him on his 4th death anniversary. She captioned it, “4 years, for us life can never be the same without you.”

