SM Entertainment issues statement on SHINee members’ contract status

SM Entertainment, the company behind the influential K-pop boy band SHINee has given many memorable tracks like Ring Ding Dong, Replay, Lucifer, and more. The band has been in trend very much since their debut. Reports surrounding the members leaving their label surfaced today and SM Entertainment has finally responded.

SM Entertainment breaks silence on the status of SHINee members' contracts

SM Entertainment has responded to the reports surrounding the alleged termination of the contracts of the members Onew and Taemin and the other two members of SHINee, Minho, and Key. In the statement issued to a Korean media outlet, SM Entertainment said that all the group members will continue SHINee’s group activities and promotions with SM Entertainment.

The individual contracts of the members Key, Minho, Taemin, and Onew will be settled according to the personal wishes of the respective members and they will be happy to support them with whatever decision they come upon. The agency further added that they are in the middle of discussions with Minho and Key regarding their solo activities which look positive as of now. As for Taemin, his exclusive contract with the agency will end at the end of this month although nothing has been confirmed yet about his future, and have heard that the guilty singer is looking at the opportunity from different angles. Onew, the agency added is exploring his options and can go in either direction, nothing is set in stone yet.

SHINee: Past, present, and future

SHINee is regarded as one of the most influential K-pop groups ever for their popularity not only in local waters but internationally as well. The group initially had five members including Jonghyun, who passed away in 2017. Taemin, Minho, Onew, and Key have continued the group activities ever since. All four members have also begun their careers as solo artists.

Onew took a temporary hiatus from upcoming concerts and activities in June last year. At present SHINee is on their sixth tour, Shinee World VI: Perfect Illumination. The latest performance was in Singapore where Lisa of BLACKPINK also joined the group to show her support. The last set will be in Hong Kong on March 16. In the latest turn of events, it seems like Key will be making his solo comeback soon.

