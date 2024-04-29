Young Swiftie Who Received Prized 22 Hat From Taylor Swift Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer

A nine-year-old Swiftie, who went viral earlier this year after sharing a touching moment onstage with Taylor Swift, has died following her battle with cancer. Scarlett Oliver, hailing from Perth, Australia, left everyone emotional when she hugged Swift during the Sydney stop of her ongoing Eras Tour. The late Scarlett also received the customary signed 22 Hat from the singer after her family appealed for the same on social media.

The news of the young fan’s departure was announced by her father just days before her 10th birthday. Scarlett had been battling a high-grade glioma, a rare and incurable form of brain cancer.

Scarlett Oliver, 9, is no more — Her parents confirm

Natalie Oliver, Scarlett’s stepmother, took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm the unfortunate news, sharing a message from Paul, Scarlett’s father, who described her as “my angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful.”

“Nothing will ever be the same again. Don't forget me and please find a way to let me know you are ok,” the mourning father added.

Scarlett attended Swift's concert at Sydney's sold-out Accor Stadium on February 23. A day before that, Natalie had posted a plea on Facebook, asking the social media users to help Scarlett connect with Swift. "Taylor, can I have the 22 hat? Please," the late Scarlett said via her stepmother's above-mentioned post.

Natalie’s caption read: “I’m hoping to make this happen for my beautiful step-daughter but I need some help!! Scarlett is a nine year old from Perth and she was diagnosed in October last year with a high grade glioma — this is a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure. The prognosis given to us was 12–18 months from diagnosis. She had been an absolute warrior through surgeries, radiation and other treatments.”

The message thankfully gained traction online, eventually reaching Swift’s team, who arranged for Scarlett to be brought to the front stage during Swift’s 22 renditions. Have a look at the heartwarming interaction between Scarlett and Taylor below. The video has amassed over 30 million views since.

Scarlett Oliver met her idol — Taylor Swift embraced the young fan and awarded her the coveted 22 hat

The day after the concert, Natalie posted a thank-you message for Taylor on her Instagram, writing, "@taylorswift you are AMAZING!! Thank you so much for making Scarlett’s dream come true!!”

She added, “To everyone who shared her story to help us make this happen, we are beyond grateful!!! Scarlett is on top of the world right now!! I'm so emotional and happy this morning.”