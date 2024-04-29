WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan turns heads as he gets candid with paps; promises to make social media debut

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. He often grabs everyone’s attention during his various public outings. On the other hand, his sweet dynamics with the paparazzi often leave the internet impressed.

Yet again, the star kid was spotted in the city, where his candid conversation with the paps stole the show and left the fans intrigued at the same time.

Ibrahim Ali Khan promises to make his Instagram debut

Today, on April 29, a while back, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in the city. He exuded casual charm in his athleisure. He was seen sporting a black t-shirt with matching shorts, with a gray jacket, and stylish eyeglasses. Fans couldn't help but be intrigued by his candid revelation.

Actually, the paparazzi asked him, "Ibrahim bhai aapko kahan par follow karein, aap Instagram pe bhi nahin ho (Where should we follow you, you're not even on Instagram)." In response to this, Iggy said, "Main nahin use karta bhai, Main hun Instagram pe? (I don't use it, am I on Instagram?), further prompting Paps to request him to be on social media.

Before leaving, the star kid promised to debut on social media as he said, “Kal 11 baje (Tomorrow 11 a.m.),” while the shutterbugs also assured to follow him.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, this revelation left all his fans excited and wondering if the star kid will be making any special announcement on his upcoming projects. A fan wrote, “Yah!! He's coming onto insta,” while another fan commented, “Very handsome.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

On the professional front, Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be stepping into Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ Sarzameen which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Additionally, he also has a rom-com Naadaniyaan in the pipeline that will co-star Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, who debuted with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film promises to have the elements of love and comedy and will be released in the OTT version.

It was just a few weeks back, that Khushi Kapoor had dropped a photograph announcing a ‘wrap-up’. This led to speculations that she had completed the shoot for her second film, Naadaniyaan.

