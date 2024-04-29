EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Talks Working With Luca Guadagnino For Challengers; Praises His Way Of 'Looking At Each Character'

Visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino's Challengers movie starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor is winning over fans across the globe. In the movie, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. She is married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist) and is focused on building a strategy for her husband’s redemption.

Tashi's plans take a surprising turn when her husband is challenged to a face off against the washed-up Patrick (O'Connor), his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?

Amid the release of Challengers, Zendaya exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about working with Guadagnino and coming on board as a producer for the film. The actress also spoke about her character and revealed the importance of Tennis in the movie. Read on to know what she had to say.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Zendaya opens up about working with Luca Guadagnino for Challengers

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Zendaya spoke about teaming up with director Luca Guadagnino for Challengers. "Luca has such a great way of looking at each character in Challengers through such an empathetic lens, seeing them as human. He is so good at pulling nuances and human aspects of a character out so that they’re vulnerable and relatable," the actress said.

Advertisement

"From the initial conversations I had with Amy (Pascal) and Luca, it was very clear that we were all on the same page with our vision for the film — it should still be humorous and have a levity to it, even as it deals with life situations that are nuanced and characters who have pain inside of them," she added.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Luca Guadagnino Talks About Working With Zendaya On Challengers; Says She Brings 'A Sense Of Power'

Zendaya talks about her Challengers role and the key dynamic of tennis in the film

Speaking about her character in Challengers and the role of tennis in the dynamic, Zendaya said, "Tennis in this film is really just a metaphor for power, and power dynamics amongst people who lean on each other, maybe a little bit too much."

"Tashi’s first love is tennis — that was the thing that gave her strength and power and made her who she is," she continued. "I can identify with that, because I have found so much of my identity through my work. The moment when, because of an injury, Tashi is no longer able to do the one thing that she feels defines her, she has to find a way to redefine herself," the Spider-Man star stated.

"She’s doing her best to control everything, and to be in control of her emotions, to get what she wants and needs out of life, but I’m not sure she knows what it leads to. I think there’s a lot of women that will see themselves in Tashi," she concluded. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Challengers released in cinemas in India on 26 April, 2024.

ALSO READ: Challengers Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Luca Guadagnino's Zendaya Starrer Sports Drama