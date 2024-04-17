BoA has been facing a lot of online harassment in the past few days, and her agency, SM Entertainment, has taken strong legal action against such comments. The company has collected evidence in the form of social media posts and comments, which consist of malicious content targeting the artist. Complaints have been filed against such users who have contributed to severely damaging BoA’s image and mental health.

SM Entertainment takes legal action against malicious comments targeted at BoA

On April 17, 2024, SM Entertainment has announced in a detailed statement that they have taken legal action against the online harassment BoA has been facing. The company has heavily monitored various accounts that consistently post hate comments on the artist’s social media posts. Severe offenses such as spreading false information, defamation, and derogatory remarks against the artist will be met with an immediate legal response.

Previously. BoA posted an Instagram story where she talked about retiring from the industry after her contract with SM Entertainment ends. The sudden statement led to unrest among her fans and led to a lot of speculation. However, she reassured her fans that she will not leave the music scene anytime soon and her contract will end on December 31, 2025. After that online exchange, she deleted every post from her personal Instagram account. On the same day, SM Entertainment announced that they would be taking strong legal action against the perpetrators spreading hate against the artist.

More about BoA

BoA made her debut under SM Entertainment in 2000 with the album titled ID: Peace B. Due to her immense contribution to the Korean music industry, she has been hailed as the queen of K-pop. Moreover, she was one of the few artists who was able to crack the Japanese market and became an extremely influential figure in the country.

Moreover, the artist has recently made a comeback with the single Emptiness, which was released on March 26, 2024. Moreover, she made waves in the K-drama community with her role in the K-drama series Marry My Husband, starring Yoo Ji Hyuk and Park Min Young in the lead roles. She took on the role of an antagonist in the series who goes by the name Oh Yoo Ra. She was also part of the variety show called Dancing Queens on the Road in 2023.

