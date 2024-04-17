Stray Kids has made a special announcement that came as a surprise to both their fans and the K-pop community. The K-pop stars revealed that they will be collaborating with the most talented singer, songwriter, and composer, Charlie Puth.

The song is titled Lose My Breath, and it will be released soon in the coming days.

Stray Kids set to release new track featuring Charlie Puth

On April 17, 2024, Stary Kids announced a new song which will be released soon. However, the surprise element of the announcement is that the digital single will be a collaboration with none other than American pop star Charlie Puth. The song is titled Lose My Breath, and Charlie Puth's involvement has added excitement to its release. This will mark the first time K-pop hitmakers Stray Kids and global phenomenon Charlie Puth will be collaborating on a song together.

The announcement was made through Stray Kids’ official social media page, which released a poster along with it. In the picture, the text says, ‘Stray Kids everywhere, all around the world. You make Stray Kids stay.’ The K-pop group may be collaborating with more international artists, and this partnership with Charlie Puth will be one of the stepping stones. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In 2023, the K-pop group was featured in Lil Durk’s remix version of the track All My Life. The upcoming single Lose My Breath will be released on May 10, 2024.

More about Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which includes Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group is set to make a comeback in the month of June 2024. This will be their official comeback since the release of their eighth EP, Rock-Star, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024, BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024 and I-Days in Milan.