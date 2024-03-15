Troll Factory’s character posters of Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung have created intrigue surrounding their roles. The South Korean movie is an upcoming thriller that centers around themes such as the spread of online trolling, hate, and negativity. The actors are seen playing completely different characters, leading the fans to get more excited about the movie’s release.

Troll Factory character posters

On March 14, 2024, the production team of the movie, Ace Marker Movie Works, dropped posters for the main lead characters for the upcoming movie Troll Factory. The cast of the movie includes Son Suk Ku, Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Dong Hwi, and Hong Kyung. The individual posters of the actors showcase each character playing a different role, which has a different purpose in the story.

In the poster, Son Suk Ku, embodying the journalist Im Sang Jin, gazes blankly ahead, hinting at his confusion upon receiving an anonymous tip. Kim Sung Cheol, portraying Troll Factory member Jjingbbeotking, fiercely stares ahead, reflecting on his role in shaping online discourse. Kim Dong Hwi, as Troll Factory member Chattatcat, exposes the Troll Factory’s existence to journalist Im Sang Jin. Lastly, Hong Kyung, playing the role of Troll Factory member Peptaek, wears a sly grin, suggesting his enjoyment of influencing online sentiment.

Troll factory plot and other details

Based on a novel by Jang Kang Myung, the story follows Im Sang Jin, a journalist who is devoted to his work. However, he gets suspended from the newspaper company he works at for publishing a report that exposes the secrets of an elite family in the country. However, he receives an anonymous tip from an individual who reveals the existence of an online community called Troll Factory. In the community, different people are employed to manipulate public opinion by spreading misinformation. Im Sang Jin embarks on a journey to uncover the truth and reveal the truth to the world.

Directed and written by Ahn Gook Jin, the movie is scheduled to release on March 27, 2024, across theatres in South Korea. Along with the lead actors, Lee Seon Hee, Park Sun Woo, and more are also starring in the movie. Are you excited for the film’s release?

