‘It Wasn’t Going To Work’: Bethenny Frankel And Paul Bernon Call It Quits After 6 Years Of Dating

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon split up 6 years after dating each other. According to US Weekly, a mutual friend of the couple confirmed the news with the media portal. The friend revealed that it had been two months since Frankel and Bernon called it quits.

However, the TV personality sparked rumors that the breakup was temporary, as she was spotted wearing an engagement ring in her social media posts in recent weeks. The source claimed, “It just wasn’t going to work” between the pair. “They are so different—he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy,” said the insider.

Did Bethenny Frankel say no to marriage to Paul Bernon?

Bethenny Frankel has been engaged to the film producer since March 2021. Frankel could not stop gushing about Paul Bernon in an interview with People Magazine, “I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him.” She added, “He had a twinkle. He came as advertised, better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

The duo also moved in together in 2019, but the TV star shared that she was not looking to get married to Bernon.

In a July 2023 conversation with E! News, Frankel revealed, "I don't want to build a wedding." She continued to say, "I love my life. I love my fiancé. He's an amazing life partner, and I don't want to sign a contract with someone I love. I don't want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not do what we want. I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do."

Bethenny Frankel’s previous relationships

Frankel, 53, was previously married to Peter Sussman. The duo was in a union for a year before getting divorced. Bethenny was later in a relationship with Jason Hoppy. Hoppy and the TV personality got married in 2010. However, due to differences, the exes split in 2018. The ex-couple was in a legal battle for a long time until they settled in 2021.

Speaking of her divorce from Hoppy, Frankel said on a podcast, “It was literally the most traumatizing thing I will hopefully ever go through in my life.”

She further added, “I have been through a f-king war. I have questioned myself as a human, as a parent, because I was told so many times otherwise how terrible I was and disgusting and old and irrelevant and abused because I had no power to get out of it.”

Bethenny Frankel shares a daughter with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Meanwhile, Bernon, too, is a father to two kids from his previous marriage.

