Memphis Grizzlies Are Finally Planning to Retire Tony Allen’s Jersey After Three Years of Delay: Report

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to honor one of their defensive legends by retiring Tony Allen's jersey during the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

Known for his tenacity and defensive prowess, Allen formed a crucial part of the Grizzlies' "Grit and Grind" era, setting the tone defensively for the team.

During his seven seasons with the Grizzlies, Allen played a key role in ensuring a playoff appearance each year, culminating in a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2013. His contributions to the team's success were significant, earning him recognition as a six-time All-Defensive team selection.

Originally scheduled for retirement in the 2021-22 season alongside Zach Randolph, Allen requested a postponement to deal with off-court legal matters.

Also Read: Did LeBron James Win NBA Rookie of the Year Award?

Grizzlies ‘Core Four’ Were at Marc Gasol’s Jersey Retirement

The Memphis Grizzlies honored their legendary player Marc Gasol by retiring his iconic No. 33 jersey in a touching postgame ceremony held at FedExForum. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gasol, now the second player in franchise history to receive this honor after Zach Randolph, was celebrated alongside former teammates Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, and Tony Allen.

Advertisement

This reunion marked a significant moment for Grizzlies fans, reuniting the beloved “Core Four” for the first time since their memorable playoff runs.

Gasol's exceptional contributions to the team, including three All-Star appearances and a Defensive Player of the Year award during his tenure from 2008 to 2019, solidify his status as one of the most illustrious players in Grizzlies history.

With an impressive tally of records to his name, such as leading in minutes played, games started, field goals, free throws made, rebounds, and blocks, Gasol's impact on and off the court is undeniably profound and merits this distinguished recognition.

Also Read: ‘MyCareer Side Quest’: NBA Fans Troll Jamie Jaquez Jr for Sharing Stage With Joe Biden at Cinco de Mayo Celebration