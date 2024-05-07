Did Stray Kids' Bang Chan take a dig at rude paps after Met Gala attendance? Says 'everyone treated us so respectfully'

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan recently addressed fans about their Met Gala experience, hinting at potential misbehavior the group faced from the paparazzi. The group's debut at the prestigious event on May 7 stirred excitement among fans while also sparking curiosity about their encounter with the media.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan shares Met Gala experience with fans

On May 7, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan took to his Bubble chat account (a fan interaction platform for K-pop idols) to share an update with STAYs about the group's Met Gala experience, and it seems like he took a dig at the rude remarks by racist paparazzi.

In his message to fans, Bang Chan wrote, "Had such a great time because everyone treated us so respectfully." He ended his message with a smile emoji.

During the Met Gala event, despite the members' striking appearances, netizens expressed outrage as reporters were caught making offensive comments towards them. The incident sparked widespread outcry, prompting a post on the Korean forum Theqoo to gain traction.

Unlike many who condemned the disrespectful behavior of the media, one particular post spotlighted the actions of leader Bang Chan and garnered attention for highlighting Bang Chan's response to the situation.

More about Stray Kids’ debut at Met Gala

Stray Kids made history as the first K-pop boy band to grace the Met Gala red carpet in full force, donning custom-tailored ensembles by Tommy Hilfiger. Amidst their groundbreaking appearance, reports hint at an exciting comeback for the group slated for June, marking their first since November 2023.

Adding to the anticipation, Stray Kids has joined forces with American singer Charlie Puth for an upcoming track titled Lose My Breath, set for release on May 10.

Beyond their musical endeavors, the group is gearing up to headline various international music festivals, including I-Days in Milan on July 12, BST Hyde Park in London on July 14, and Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2.

