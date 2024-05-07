15 best places to visit in South Korea; Namsan Tower, Jeju Island, Lotte World, and more

South Korea is known for offering diverse tourist destinations, and we will explore them through a comprehensive list of the 15 best places to visit in the country. From traditional Korean villages to bustling modern shopping streets, the old and new coexist in this uber-popular nation.

In recent years, with the rise of the Hallyu (global Korean wave), South Korea has transformed into a popular tourist destination. Many people from different countries visit the nation every day to gain the first-hand experience they covet so much from K-dramas, K-pop, and Korean movies. At the same time, K-beauty is also taking the world market by storm, making enthusiasts flock to South Korea from various places.

List of 15 best places to visit on your next South Korea trip

From Namsan Tower to Jeju Island, South Korea’s tourist spots are full of surprises. Let’s have a closer look at 15 South Korean tourist places that are a must-visit on your next trip.

1. Namsan Tower

For K-drama fans, Namsan Tower, also known as Seoul Tower is a must-visit in South Korea's tourist attractions. Situated about 500 meters above the city ground, this tower offers you a spectacular view of Seoul. There are also affordable cable cars taking you up to the mountainside from the tower's base. It is open every day and also offers a stunning visual experience.

2. Jeju Island

If you are someone who loves natural beauty, Jeju Island, one of the most famous places in Korea, should be at the top of your bucket list. Situated 85 km far from the main coast, this island is surrounded by dense pine forests, lava caves, waterfalls, and more that will instantly take your breath away.

You can immerse yourself in a beautiful sunrise at Seongsan Peak, have some outdoor activities at Halassang National Park, or just enjoy the magnificent view of the sea sitting at the Hamdeok beach.

3. Lotte World

123-storied Lotte World Tower is the tallest and fifth-tallest building respectively in South Korea and globally. From cafes to photozones, this place offers you the best urban tourism, while letting you take in the beauty of city lights.

4. Myeongdong street

If shopping is your favorite thing to do, then South Korea offers you the bustling Myoengdong Street. Souvenirs, Korean cosmetics, skincare products, accessories, shoes, clothes, bags, jewelry, everything is handy in this market, with plenty of store options.

5. Itaewon

Let yourself lose for a night in Itaewon’s beauty, a must-visit place to see in Seoul. This popular place is known for offering great nightlife filled with many restaurants, bars, shopping hubs, and more.

In addition, there are also a bunch of great hotels as this place is quite popular among foreign residents. If you have watched Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class, catch a closer look at this place on your next trip

6. Gyeongju

Gyeonju is the former capital of the ancient Sila kingdom. This heritage province lets you delve into the nation’s history, treasures, and rich culture, which will completely fascinate you. The top attraction is the Gyeongju’s beautiful temple, which was originally built in the 8th century.

7. Gamcheon Culture Village

Known as the cultural village of Busan, this place takes you far from the city bustle and humdrum. Gamcheon is renowned for its vibrant houses, which are so perfectly coordinated with many colors. From artsy cafes to funky shops, this place welcomes tourists with open hands.

8. Jeonju

This is a popular hanok village that will transport you back to ancient Korea. From traditional Korean houses to narrow lanes, this place has retained the unique charm of Korea’s past. You can also explore many ancient temples and museums, having a closer look at the nation’s rich culture.

9. Suwon-si

Situated in Gyeonggi province, this place was originally built in the Joseon dynasty. With towering pagodas and a massive gate, Suwon-si offers you an impression of Korean royals’ day-to-day lives. This is also a perfect spot to witness a beautiful sunrise overlooking the cities

10. Changdeokgung palace

This 600-year-old heritage site looks straight out of a fairytale and perfect place to explore for history buffs. From traditional structures, and flowy clear lakes, to colorful trees and verdant gardens, Changdeokgung stands tall as a place of peace and serenity.

11. Bukchon Hanok Village

If you want to delve further into Korea’s history, Bukchon Hanok Village is a must-visit on your next trip to South Korea. The village has preserved Korea’s tradition and culture with ancient houses and structures that will give you the feel of royal dynasties.

12. Gwanggalli Beach

If you are looking for a small getaway, visit Busan’s Gwanggalli Beach. Situated by the main city, this place offers you a quick sun tan, a clear mind, and a good look at the sea. You can also indulge in some games like volleyball, and handball, spending your leisure time with your friends.

If you feel hungry, there’s also a bunch of seaside stalls, offering you authentic South Korean dishes and streetside snacks.

13. Gyeongbokgung Palace

This is the largest palace situated in modern-day Seoul. Built in the Joseon dynasty, this cultural landmark is undoubtedly one of the best places in South Korea.

14. Han River

The fourth longest in South Korea, this River offers you breathtaking views surrounded by skyscrapers. The river's location in the popular Gangnam street is definitely worth exploring. There’s also a bunch of automatic ramen machines by the place. You can enjoy the warm instant noodles and alcoholic beverages while looking at the river in front.

15. Bulguksa Temple

Known as a world heritage site, this centuries-old Buddhist temple delivers you a peek into South Korea’s ancient culture, history, and religion. You can visit this place to pray or simply take a stroll while finding peace of mind.

Conclusion

This list can barely sum up all the places to visit in South Korea. However, if you are planning a trip to the country for the first time, these are a few destinations you should not miss at any cost.

