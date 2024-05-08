Blade Runner 2099: Michelle Yeoh Signs Up To Play Lead Role In Prime Video’s Sequel

Michelle Yeoh is all set to play the lead in the upcoming Prime Video series, Blade Runner 2099. The show will be a sequel to the 2017 Ryan Gosling film of the same name. Though the makers have not disclosed any details of the Oscar-winning actress’ character in the show, they revealed that the series will be loosely based on the sci-fi novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Phillip K. Dick.

Jonathan Van Tulleken, known for Shogun, will direct the first two episodes of the show.

Production of Blade Runner 2099

Ridley Scott, the director of the original Blade Runner film, has come on board to serve as an executive producer for the show. Joining Scott, Silka Luisa, popular for Shining Girls, has also given a nod to the show. Executive producers include Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, David W. Zucker, Ben Roberts, Clayton Krueger, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Frank Giustra, Cynthia Yorkin, and Isa Dick Hackett.

The show is under production, which began overseas after a delay of nearly a year due to double strikes in 2023. While the series was scheduled to be shot in Belfast, it went on to relocate to Prague.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, along with working on Blade Runner, has also been working on the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.

Michelle Yeoh’s career growth

Michelle Yeoh grabbed her breakthrough role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which not only made her a popular actress but also the first actress of Asian descent to win one. With gained popularity, the 60-year-old starred in Netflix’s The Brothers Sun, The Witcher: Blood Origins, and A Haunting in Venice, alongside other acclaimed titles. The Asian native was recently honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the country.

As for the upcoming projects, Michelle Yeoh will return as her character in Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek. Yeoh portrays the character of Emperor Philippa Georgiou from the previous film, Star Trek: Discovery. The actress is also set to star in James Cameron's Avatar sequels.

For Blade Runner 2099, the creators of the show have not yet decided on the date.

