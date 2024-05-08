Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt wears 'kaala teeka' behind her ear to ward off evil eye; PIC goes viral
Alia Bhatt stuns with a kaala teeka at the Met Gala 2024, warding off the evil eye in style! The pic is buzzing everywhere—take a peek!
Alia Bhatt, celebrated as one of India's leading actresses, is making her mark on the international stage. Recently, she attended the prestigious Met Gala, the world's most glamorous fashion event.
The theme for this year, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, along with the dress code, The Garden of Time, offered the perfect setting for Alia to shine. She did so effortlessly in a breathtaking ensemble. A photo of her sporting a nazar ka kaala teeka behind her ear has gone viral on the internet, and it's as adorable as it gets.
Alia Bhatt dons a kaala teeka to ward off the evil eye
A viral sensation on social media, a picture of Alia Bhatt from the 2024 Met Gala is making rounds. The actress is captured in a pose, glancing over her shoulder, revealing the striking kaala teeka behind her ear. For those unfamiliar, Kaala Teeka is a traditional practice aimed at warding off evil spirits or the evil eye by marking a black spot on a person's forehead or behind the ear.
Take a closer look:
Alia Bhatt's work front
Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Produced jointly by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film delves into a sibling relationship and features Vedang Raina alongside her.
The actress has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.