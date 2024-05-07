WATCH: Lovebirds Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia radiate casual charm as they step out for dinner date in city

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among the popular couples of Bollywood. Ever since making their relationship official, the duo has never ceased to shell relationship goals. The two are often seen hyping up each other on their win on social media and grabbing attention during their public outings.

Now, a while back, after a long time, the lovebirds caught everyone’s attention as they stepped out for a dinner date.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia step out for dinner date

Today, on May 7, a while back, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted in the city. The lovebirds were captured by the paparazzi as they exited the popular restaurant, One, owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli post their dinner date. In a video shared by the paps, the two beamed bright smiles and acknowledged the request of shutterbugs by posing together for them.

It won’t be wrong to say that the couple’s sweet and humble attitude towards the paps was a sight to behold.

Take a look:

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans hailed the Lust Stories couple as goals. A user wrote, “Lovely,” another fan commented, “Cute Jodi”, while a third fan called them, “best couple.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

When Vijay Varma revealed how his love story with Tamannaah Bhatia began

Earlier this year, in a conversation with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay had spilled the beans on how his relationship with the actress began. “Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and so only four people showed up... That day I feel like I told her that I want to hang out more with you. Then it took me 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that,” he had shared.

The second season of Lust Stories was released last year on Netflix in June 2023.

