‘Still Don’t Have A Complete Bond’: Khloe Kardashian On Her Surrogacy That Left Her Feeling ‘Detached’

Khloe Kardashian was in “denial” throughout her surrogate’s pregnancy!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had a lot on her plate when her now one-year-old son Tatus was just a fetus. Amidst her ex Tristen Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe “buried her head in the sand” throughout the surrogacy journey.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her struggles with surrogacy

Unlike sister Kim Kardashian, who had a great experience with surrogacy, it was a nightmare for Khloe. The reality TV star appeared on the SHE MD podcast on Tuesday, May 7, and opened up about her personal struggles.

She spoke to hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, who is also her doctor, about the difficulty in understanding pregnancy without physically carrying the child. She revealed that she did the embryo transfer days before Thompson’s cheating scandal came to light.

"So it was a couple days before Thanksgiving and I ended up doing the transfer. And then the first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else," she said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Khloe reveals it took her months to connect with her son

The Good American founder revealed that she had done the transfer without telling her family because she wanted to surprise them. Unfortunately, the surprise metamorphosed into a shock after the scandal was revealed.

It was too late to turn back, and Khloe had to have her baby with Thompson. However, she couldn’t make the situation real for herself. "And then the entire pregnancy of my surrogate, I admittedly buried my head in the sand, and I said to Dr. A, 'I can't do this.' And the whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached," she shared.

The mom of two added that she was in denial and couldn’t face the reality of the situation. She also revealed that it took her months to connect with her son Tatum, while it only took days with her daughter True, 6, about which she feels very guilty. "The connection ... took days with True. With him, it's taking months, and we still don’t have a complete bond," she said.