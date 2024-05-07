10 best Pankaj Tripathi dialogues that are captivating

Pankaj Tripathi's dialogues not only mesmerize fans but also most of them teach lessons in some ways. He is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and has done several successful films. From Mirzapur, OMG 2, to Criminal Justice, Pankaj proved his acting prowess and delivered some of the best dialogues that are still fresh in the audiences’ minds. He won the National Award in 2023 for the Best Supporting Actor in the film Mimi.

As we revisit his filmography, let’s have a look at some of Pankaj Tripathi’s best dialogues that captivated everyone’s hearts and minds.

Here are 10 best Pankaj Tripathi dialogues that you must revisit

1. “Maa aur bacche ka ristey na duniya ka sabse pavitra ka ristey hota hai….bachche ko kokh mein palana duniya ka sabse mahan kaam hota hai…mera bas chale na toh main bhi pal lun…"

The relationship between a mother and her child is the most sacred relationship in the world... Carrying a child in the womb is the greatest love in the world... If I could, I would love to give birth to a child. This is one of the best Pankaj Tripathi dialogues extracted from the film Mimi.

Mimi also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film was directed by Rajesh Bhatia. Speaking about the story, Mimi, a young lady with big dreams who wants to achieve big things in life, reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate for a couple in need of money. However, when problems begin to arise, she must face some tough decisions.

2. "Arre waah! Yeh toh sandaas se leke sushila tak sab dikh raha hai!"

This is from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film also starred Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic comedy exploring the nuances of Bitti, a free-spirited young girl who lives on her terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. On her journey of love to find Pritam Vidrohi, an author she fell in love with, she encounters the local printing press owner, Chirag Dubey.

3. "Shudh shakahari, dal bhaat tarkaari ... sab maal sarkari"

This is taken from the movie Manjhi: The Mountain Man. After his wife dies trying to cross a mountain, Manjhi, out of sheer rage, sets out on a quest to carve a road through the massive peak.

4. "Yahan kabootar bhi ek pankh se udhta hai ... aur doosre se apna izzat bachata hai"

Pankaj Tripathi’s dialogues from Gangs of Wasseypur never get old. In the film, the confrontation between Sultan and Shahid Khan results in Khan's banishment from Wasseypur, triggering a lethal vendetta that spans three generations.

5. “Joh log mehnat ka saath nahi chhodte ... kismat kabhi unka haath nahi chhodti”

This is taken from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. An ambitious Gunjan Saxena becomes a pilot with her eyes drawn to the idea of ​​life in the cockpit. Despite facing reservations, she fulfilled her dream and served the country in the Kargil War.

6. "Aap jis shehar mein naukar bankar aaye hain, hum maalik hain us shehar ke"

The above-mentioned dialogue has been taken from the movie Gurgaon. In the film, Nikki is jealous that his father considers his sister, Preet, as his lucky charm and could do anything for her. Because of this jealousy, Nikki chooses something that endangers his life and Preet's.

7. "Voting machine ek khilone jaisa hai. Joh pasand aaye, accha lage, woh button daba do!"

The dialogue is from the movie Newton. The film provides a thought-provoking exploration of democracy, electoral politics, and the complexities of conducting fair elections in a conflict-ridden area. The story centers around Newton Kumar, an idealistic and principled government clerk assigned the duty of conducting elections in a remote and Naxal-affected village in Chhattisgarh, India.

8. "Jab kurbaani dene ka time aaye to kurbaani sipaahi kii dii jaati hai, raja aur rajkumar to jinda rhte hai rajgaddi par baithne k liye"

This is from the Mirzapur series. It is an Indian crime thriller web series set in the lawless town of Mirzapur. It revolves around the powerful Tripathi family and their control over the illegal trade. The story delves into politics, power struggles, and vengeance as various characters navigate a world rife with crime, corruption, and betrayal. Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur dialogues are some of the best.

9. "Mann ke Haare haar hain, Mann ke jeete jeet"

This Pankaj Tripathi dialogue is from the series Criminal Justice. The Indian Criminal Justice finds its stride in the middle when rape and murder cases are fought in court. The series is most interesting when the drama moves from the melodrama of Aditya's family to the court and jail. Criminal Justice works because of the story and its two central characters.

10. “First time dekha tujhe love ho gaya… second time mein sab ho gaya”

Pankaj Tripathi's Stree dialogues are some of the best. The movie Stree is inspired by a popular myth and folklore widely believed in various parts of India. The story is set in the small town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, where an annual pooja is held for four days. During this time, the spirit of a wandering bride haunts the streets and calls out to unsuspecting young men. If they turn back, it is believed that they have accepted her proposal and will be taken away by her.

These are some of the best Pankaj Tripathi dialogues that feel fresh and motivating as well as entertaining.

