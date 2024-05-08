Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Pays Ode To ‘Sleeping Beauty’ Theme Of The Night With Her Performance; See Here

Ariana Grande leaned into the Met’s “sleeping beauties” theme quite literally!

The Yes, And? hitmaker stumped the audiences at fashion’s biggest night with her performance, which honored the Gala’s theme! Check out the deets…

Ariana Grande becomes ‘sleeping beauty’ for her performance

Performing at the most star-studded green carpet event has to be extra! Grande, 30, left no stone unturned in stunning the Gala attendees with her dazzling performance and being true to the theme in the most epic way possible!

Before the performance started, the Thank You, Next singer was carried over to the stage in an “asleep” state and began singing after her awakening. It was an obvious nod to the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition.

She shared a clip of her grand entrance on her TikTok and captioned it "once upon a dream." Before starting her performance, she stripped down to her fairy-inspired Maison Margiela outfit. It consisted of a tight corset layered with loose, sheer green fabric. Her butterfly-eye makeup tied the outfit together beautifully.

She also took to Instagram to express her gratitude. had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano,” she wrote.

A ‘wicked’ appearance by Grande and Cynthia Erivo

The pop star arrived at the iconic steps of the Met Gala with a surprise partner—her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. The 7 Rings singer wore a white custom Loewe gown with a pearly bodice designed by Jonathan Anderson.

Meanwhile, the Harriet actress donned a bedazzled black tuxedo created by Thom Browne. The look also incorporated an overlay of 2,000 pink silk moiré petals and 3D beaded insects in accordance with the Garden of Time dress code.

In her Instagram post, Grande also thanked Erivo for joining her at the end of her performance. "Thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could,” the singer wrote. Lastly, she mentioned feeling honored to have performed with Erivo on such a huge platform.