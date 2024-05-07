Alia Bhatt at Met Gala vs Deepika Padukone Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the Sabyasachi floral saree better?

Alia Bhatt made an appearance at the Met Gala 2024 for the second time and she made a big impression with her stunning outfit choice- a gorgeous mint green floral saree by Sabyasachi that had everyone in awe. The Bollywood actress’ ensemble brought to mind similar ensembles previously worn by fellow actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who all chose to wear floral sarees created by famed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Alia Bhatt’s mint green floral saree at Met Gala 2024

The Jigra actress’ saree had an enthralling 23-foot train embellished with intricate floral embroidery crafted with glass beads, silk floss, and semi-precious jewels. The flowy silhouette was given a whimsical touch by fine details, which brought to mind the magical setting of Ballard’s tale. Her drape featured dramatic texture play of the 3D flowers against the translucent, fragile fabric of the saree and also details like tassels, sequins, and gemstones. Alia picked a heavily embellished blouse with ruffled sleeves, intricate embroidery, and a bowknot design at the back.

To finish her look the actress opted for matha patti with emerald, silver earrings with ruby, and a top knot bun with curly strands to complete her outfit.

The intricate floral patterns and vibrant colors of Alia’s saree have evoked memories of Deepika Padukone’s iconic floral saree by Sabyasachi which she wore at a prestigious event.

Deepika Padukone’s similar floral saree by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone’s nude-colored saree featured floral appliques on a sheer tulle base, an extended trail, an embroidered border, and a sparse scattering of shimmering embellishment that gave the ensemble a bit of flair. To accessorize the saree, the actress opted for multilayered kundan jhumkas and rounded off her look with wavy hair and nude make-up.

Katrina Kaif’s dusty rose pink floral saree by Sabyasachi for her wedding

Similarly, Katrina too made headlines with her appearance in a Sabyasachi tulle floral saree at her wedding. Katrina picked a dusty rose-pink saree with hand-cut English flowers adorned with semi-precious gems and crystals. She paired her saree with a full-sleeved blouse and gave it a twist with the addition of a veil on her head.

The Tiger 3 actress accessorized the ensemble with an eye-catching uncut diamond choker adorned with opal light Russian emeralds. To go with it, she added a matching Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery earring.

Alia, Deepika or Katrina: Who wore the Sabyasachi floral saree better?

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif each styled Sabyasachi's floral sarees in their own unique ways, and all three celebrated the rich heritage of Indian fashion.

Where Alia added a modern and youthful appearance to her saree, on the other hand, Deepika attempted to give her outfit a more regal appearance. When it comes to Katrina, she gave her saree a Western twist with a veil draped on her head.

All three sarees speak their own story but it also reveals that Sabyasachi has a penchant for working with florals, and each of his outfits appears as a masterpiece.

