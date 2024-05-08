Was Tom Brady Married to Bridget Moynahan? Exploring the Relationship Between NFL Legend and Former Model

The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was the subject of a roast show on Sunday night. The Roast of Tom Brady, a live special as a part of Netflix’s joke fest, saw the NFL GOAT taking hits by his former teammates and friends. The panel went all guns blazing at the Patriots’ quarterback, who was targeting his career and personal life alike.

After tons of jokes about his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Nikki Glaser brought up Bridget Moynahan’s name. The QB was slammed for the kind of relationship he had with Moyanhan.

Was Tom Brady Married to Bridget Moynahan?

Brady started dating the John Wick movie series fame actress Bridget Moynahan in 2004. The former model had guest appearances in Serendipity, Grey Matters, and Sex and the City. Brady had won his second Super Bowl in the same year.

The couple stayed together for more than two years. They decided to take different paths in late 2006, Moynahan was three months pregnant with Brady's child who she gave birth to in August 2007. Tom Brady later married Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, who she divorced in 2022.

Brady’s Roast and Moynahan’s Reaction

The NFL legend’s friends took up the task of roasting the legendary quarterback quite seriously. Comedian Nikki Glaser joked that Brady played too good for too long and even came out of retirement to play, she understands that it is hard to walk away from something that isn’t his pregnant girlfriend. She added that Brady probably had no idea about the pregnancy, and he thought Manyohan was just getting fat.

Will Farewell took the baton and quipped that the last time Brady went deep, he had to pay for Bridget Manyohan’s child support. Moynahan wasn’t pleased with what was said about her. She posted a picture on Instagram hitting Brady back for being disloyal.

