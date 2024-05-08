Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘prefers to be paid, hard to reach and out of sight’; reacts hilariously to fun post

Kareena Kapoor is a widely acclaimed actress in Bollywood. She is an avid social media user also. Apart from her professional ventures, the actress is also seen sharing personal and professional updates on her social media.

Now, yet again, the Bollywood diva dropped another savage quote on her Instagram story that attracted everyone’s attention following Bebo’s hilarious reaction.

Kareena Kapoor's hilarious reaction to 'hard to reach' quote

Today, on May 7, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the quote being widely circulated on the internet. The quote reads, “I have no desire to be seen often. I prefer to be paid, hard to reach, and out of sight.”

Being her usual self, Bebo had a humorous reaction to it as she wrote, “why does this found similar,” followed by victory, Speak-No-Evil Monkey Emoji and laughter emoji. She further thanked her friend saying, “Thanks Mits for this,” accompanied by an okay emoji.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to the success of Crew

Bebo was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew which starred her alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. The film was a major success at the box office. Basking in the film's success, the actress recently expressed her happiness over a women-oriented film breaking the box-office norms.

"It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules," she said while speaking to PTI.

The actress who played the role of Jasmine Kohli in Crew further added that the film has done a business of over Rs 150 crore, and it is itself a validation that today there is no gender bias.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project

Bebo will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s long-awaited Singham Again co-starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff among others. The film will hit the theaters on August 15, 2024.

