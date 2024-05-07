Dua Lipa's Parents Show Support For Her Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut; Deets Inside

Dua Lipa’s mom and dad watched as proud parents when their daughter made her SNL hosting. Anesa and Dukagjin were spotted supporting their daughter in the audience.

The singer did a splendid job at hosting as she joked about “embarrassing” her parents. Read more to know about Dua Lipa’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Dua Lipa’s parents support her at SNL

Dua Lipa was chosen as the host of a current Saturday Night Live episode. During her hosting debut, the singer gave a shoutout to her parents who were seated in the audience.

Dua recalled how she performed on the show in 2018 which marked her debut on US television."It's great to be back in 30 Rock. I actually made my US TV debut eight years ago, downstairs on The Tonight Show.” She told the audience how SNL felt a “lot like home” to her.

Dua made her parents’ presence known by saying, "And especially tonight, because my parents are here in the audience." The camera panned to Aneesa and Dukagjin who were happy to see their daughter on the stage.

Dua Lipa talks about embarrassing her parents

Dua admitted to embarrassing her parents on SNL as she hosted. "As you can see, they're kind of cool," she noted. The singer told the audience how both her parents loved to party. She revealed how she ended up having an encounter with her parents on a night out with her friends.

Lipa recalled going out with her friends where they went to a club at 3 am when the unexpected meeting occurred. The singer shared that she bumped into her parents at the club. She went on to explain why the situation turned embarrassing quickly. "Because the last thing you want to see when you're super high and drunk off your ass is your daughter," she revealed. The story seemed to amuse them as they burst out laughing.

The singer switched up the mood in the room when she decided to thank her parents for the unwavering support they have shown her. She shared,"They let me move from Kosovo to London when I was just 15 to start my career, and now my third album just dropped."

Dua Lipa also performed her new single Illusion on the show. Her latest studio album Radical Optimism was launched on May 3.

