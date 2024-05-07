Chrissy Teigen Reveals Reason Behind Her Neck Brace Amid Concern Over Her Met Gala Comments

Chrissy Teigen needs no introduction. She is an impeccable model and TV personality. Teigen is widely known for her luxurious lifestyle, and she is quite a sensation on social media. Every year, fans await to see Teigen’s prep and outfit for the biggest night in fashion. However, this time, the social media sensation was missing from the steps of the most prestigious event in the world, the Met Gala.

Earlier, Teigen posted a selfie where she was wearing a neckband and captioned it "@Met,” which sparked a slew of concern among fans as to why she skipped the Met Gala because she had injured herself. Clearing up the rumors and concerns, Chrissy Teigen reveals why she was wearing a neckband.

Chrissy Teigen reveals the reason behind her neck brace

Chrissy Teigen is debunking the rumors surrounding her absence from the 2024 Met Gala. After posting an Instagram Story image on Monday with a neck brace and joking that she was "@ the Met," the cookbook author called herself so stupid for causing alarm.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she explained, "This is not the reason I'm not at the Met. I wasn't going to the Met this year. Please. I am so stupid for making this a thing. I am sorry." The Chrissy's Court star revealed that she is doing absolutely fine after injuring herself.

Teigen then went on and explained what happened, “It's simply a CVS neck band, and I'm unable to twist my neck since I attempted a headstand and failed miserably. There is no tale. I promise, that's all. Everybody's reaching out.”

Teigen then documented her evening in the kitchen. She also shared her interspersed reactions to this year’s Met Gala exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, on the red carpet with dress code The Garden of Time.

Chrissy Teigen’s sensational Met Gala looks over the years

Chrissy Teigen last attended the Met Gala in 2017. She wore a fluttery, translucent gown and accompanied her husband, John Legend, to the event. In 2017, Legend complemented her monochrome look with a white tuxedo. The model last wore a transparent, feathery Marchesa gown in 2017. The next year, the model was pregnant and missed the event to stay at home and watch television.

While the couple hasn't been able to attend fashion's biggest night in a few years, they still enjoy many fashionable moments together after having four kids. Meanwhile, the couple shares four children together: two daughters, Luna and Esti, and two sons, Miles and Wren.

