EXO’s Chanyeol is known for being an all-arounder and one of the most physically fit people. However, when he was invited to Master Key, not just his physical fitness but also his mental abilities were also tested in the process. Needless to say, the K-pop idol did not disappoint the fans and managed to entertain them to the fullest.

EXO's Chanyeol's incredible persuasion to win Master Key

In 2017, EXO’s Chanyeol, along with many other celebrities such as Lee Soo Geun, Jun Hyun Moo, SHINee’s Key, Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, and Ong Sung Woo, TWICE’s Sana, WINNER’s Song Mino, GOT7’s Jinyoung, NU’EST’s JR, Super Junior’s Henry, and actress Lee Sun Bin. The format of the show was simple, there are two main key holders: Angel Key and Devil Key. If the Angel Key owner manages to gather the most votes, the prize money will be divided equally. However, if the Devil Key owner wins, he will win the prize money all by themself.

However, there is another twist in the game. If one of the contestants who does not own any of the keys convinces everyone to vote for them, they will win the game as well as the cash prize. Without a second thought, Chanyeol takes the opportunity to persuade everyone to believe that he is in fact the Angel Key owner when he owns none. Moreover, he also had the added advantage of two votes as he won the pre-vote, thanks to EXO-Ls' dedication.

As the K-pop idol goes around pitching to his fellow teammates to vote for him, he successfully convinces Jinyoung, Sunbin, Henry, and Seong Woo. During the last few minutes of the game, when everyone gathered around the podium for the final voting, he also convinced Kang Daniel to vote for him. However, since he was a nobody and did not own the Angel Key, he ended up winning the cash prize all by himself. Using his wits and skills of persuasion, Chanyeol proved that he is indeed the deserving winner of Master Key.

Nevertheless, he deeply scarred Jinyoung with his lies, and the idol took time to recover from the deceit. Moreover, he could be seen recalling Chanyeol tricking him in another episode as well, reminding himself not to be so gullible. Looking back, the episode truly remains one of the most entertaining ones of all.