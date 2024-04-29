‘He Heard Me’: Angela Kinsey Reveals How She Convinced Greg Daniels To Remove Stereotypical Joke About Christians From The Office

During a recent podcast interview, Angela Kinsey from The Office opened up about the few times she felt the need to speak up against certain jokes on the show due to her personal beliefs.

In an episode of Rainn Wilson's podcast, Soul Boom, which aired on April 23, Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the show, discussed her Christian faith and her time on the show.

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on The Office, asked Kinsey about her childhood and her relationship with her faith and the church, considering her portrayal of an uptight Christian on the show. Wilson asked if the actress had any clashes between her role and her personal beliefs in terms of faith.

Angela Kinsey discusses challenging stereotypes in The Office character's dialogue

Angela Kinsey shared that sometimes the jokes written for her character made her feel like Christians were being unfairly portrayed. For instance, in one episode, her character said something judgmental towards Oscar, a gay character on the show. Kinsey felt this line didn't represent what a true Christian would say and spoke to the showrunner about it.

Angela Kinsey talks and recalls advocating for authenticity in The Office

Angela Kinsey said she remembered Pam saying something about Jesus in that episode and it bothered her. She told her boss about it and he listened to her. He took the joke out of the script.

That episode, called Gay Witch Hunt, already had a lot of jokes in it. But that's the one moment Kinsey remembers thinking was a stereotype. She felt Pam had more depth than that.

Wilson and Kinsey discussed religion and the importance of prayer in their lives and she shared memories of her mother reading the Bible and her father leading prayers at dinnertime.