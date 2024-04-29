The power couple of the television industry Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are known for their compatibility and unconditional love for each other. The duo first met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh where they essayed the role of on-screen husband and wife. Later they participated in Nach Baliye 5 where Ravi knelt on his knees after his performance to propose to Sargun. The rest remains history. Today the couple have grown wonderfully together with each other's support, and now they run a production house which has produced many serials including Udaariyaan.

Just a while ago Ravi Dubey dropped a post where he was seen asking his wife Sargun Mehta to return home from her Vietnam trip which has grabbed the attention of many viewers.

Ravi Dubey wants Sargun Mehta to return from her trip

At first, the post sounded a little authoritative, but on taking a closer look it confirmed the profoundness of their love. In the post, Ravi Dubey asked his wife Sargun Mehta to come back soon from her trip to Vietnam, as he missed their moments of togetherness. Captioning the same he wrote, “I miss u sargun ..bohot ghoom li Vietnam..wapas aao (You have explored Vietnam enough, now please come back).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Along with the caption he dropped a cozy picture of them together, in black outfits where Dubey was holding his better half’s hand from behind. This picture summed up the actor’s current state of mind.

Advertisement

Responding to the post, Mehta replied in the comment section,“Ok badi going to the airport now.”

Currently, the actress is enjoying her trip to one of the most culturally rich cities of Vietnam Hoi An as she dropped some clips on her Instagram stories.

Fans reactions

As soon as the Jamai Raja actor shared the post on his Instagram handle, the comment section of the post was flooded with the fans' reactions. One of the users wrote, “A husband like you is a blessing.” Another one commented, “Manifesting love like this... My Fav Couple.” Whereas the other one wrote, “You are a dream couple for everyone.”

More about Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

It’s been more than a decade since their wedding arrangement, and still, Sargun feels the same connection with her husband. Every day she thanks the Almighty for their companionship. In an interview, the actress further gives the gist of their relationship, saying that they both together move towards one goal and achieve it. This speaks about the strength of a relationship.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi ditches her car for auto ride; says, ‘Auto me jada maza ata hai’