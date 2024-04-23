At the Mnet Asia Music Awards in 2019, the K-pop industry united to honor outstanding achievements and talent. Artists received prestigious awards across different categories, acknowledging excellence in performance, songwriting, production, and beyond. Additionally, K-pop groups and solo artists delivered breathtaking performances to mark the special occasion.

One of the standout moments of the evening was the incredible collaboration between J.Y. Park, Jin Young Park, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa at the award ceremony. Together, they delivered a mesmerizing performance of the song Don't Leave Me that amazed the audience.

Their unique dance routine and charming stage presence left everyone in awe. However, what truly stole the show were the unconventional plastic pants worn by both artists. Although unexpected, it brought a lighthearted moment and brought smiles to everyone's faces when they first appeared on stage.

GOT7's Jackson's hilarious reaction left everyone laughing

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly Jackson Wang's reaction to the performance by Hwasa and Jin Young Park. As the performance came to an end, Hwasa sat on Jin Young Park's lap, prompting a comically horrified expression from Jackson Wang that had everyone, including the artists and fans, bursting into uncontrollable laughter.

Jackson Wang and J.Y. Park share a strong bond, given that GOT7 was established under JYP Entertainment. In his role as CEO, J.Y. Park consistently showed care and support for the group, particularly towards Jackson Wang. This is why the artist's response was even more amusing upon discovering their deep-rooted connection.

Additionally, JYP took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of Jackson’s reaction with the caption “Why... did I do something wrong again?”. Jackson replied to the question by posting a picture of JYP’s outfit and captioning it, “I was just speechless when the plastic pants made its entrance. I promise I promise its not you. I got #FEVER after the performance".

