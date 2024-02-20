Twinkling Watermelon actor Ryeoun joins Mask Girl fame Go Hyun Jung; in talks to lead new K-drama Namib

Ryeoun, known for the 2023 drama Twinkling Watermelon has reportedly been offered the leading male role in the upcoming K-drama Namib. Mask Girl fame Go Hyun Jung is also in talks for the female lead in the same drama.

Ryeoun in talks to star as a male trainee in new K-drama Namib

According to the latest update on February 20, Ryeoun has been offered the male lead in the new K-drama Namib. If confirmed he will take on the character of Yoo Jin Woo, a male trainee in an entertainment company.

In response to this update, Ryeoun’s agency Lucky Company came forward with an official statement, mentioning, “Ryeoun received an offer to star in Namib and he is positively reviewing it.”

Meanwhile, as per recent Korean Media news, Go Hyun Jung, known for many hit K-dramas like Mask Girl, Sandglass, and more is also reviewing the offer she received to portray the female lead in this new K-drama, Namib.

If both of them agree to take on their respective roles, netizens can expect a newfound on-screen leading pair with Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun.

About the upcoming K-drama Namib

The upcoming K-drama Namib will follow the story of Kang Soo Hyun, a former CEO of an entertainment agency. She trained a junior named Yoo Jin Woo under her guidance. Despite being talented the long-time trainee doesn’t seem to make his debut for some reason. In the beginning, Kang Soo Hyun started guiding Yoo Jin Woo with greedy intentions, gradually she became sincere about helping her trainee to make a debut.

Go Hyun Jung has been offered to portray the female CEO, Kang Soo Hyun, while Ryeoun, if confirmed, will likely star as Yoo Jin Woo, the trainee under her wing.

Furthermore, the new K-drama Namib has Um Seong Min as its screenwriter, known for the 2018 film Default. On the other hand, the director of Miss and Mrs. Cops, Jung Da Won is set to helm this upcoming drama.

About Ryeoun

Ryeoun is a rising Korean actor who first appeared in the 2017 SBS drama Temperature Of Love. He also portrayed pivotal roles in many popular dramas like 18 Again, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, The World Of My 17, Through The Darkness, Adult Trainee, and Homemade Love Story. Ryeoun is best known for his latest performance as a leading actor in the 2023 drama Twinkling Watermelon, where he starred with Choi Hyun Wook, Shin Eun Soo, and Seol In Ah.

Although there's no official confirmation about the casting curiosity runs high for Ryeoun as a male trainee in the upcoming K-drama Namib.

