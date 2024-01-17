‘Just good friends’: Go Hyun Jung dismisses dating rumors with actor Jo In Sung on Fairy Jaehyung

Go Hyun Jung recently appeared on Jung Jae Hyung’s Fairy Jaehyung show. On January 16, an episode titled Why Are There So Many Rumors About You, Hyun Jung? was unveiled on Jung Jae Hyung's YouTube channel, Fairy Jae Hyung. In this episode, Jung Jae Hyung disclosed that he had invited Go Hyun Jung as a guest.

He mentioned, "Go Hyun Jung readily agreed to come. I asked her to join when she had a work project, but she responded, 'No, I’ll just come. What's the use of coming when I have something?' displaying a general-like attitude."

Go Hyun Jung addresses her dating rumours with Jo In Sung

Upon Go Hyun Jung's arrival, Jung Jae Hyung expressed admiration for her beauty, praising her timeless charm. Playfully, Go Hyun Jung reminded him of her Miss Korea past. During her visit, Go Hyun Jung explored Jung Jae Hyung's house, prompting him to remark, "I visited your house in Bangbae-dong. It felt endless, like 'this is what an actress's house is like'." Go Hyun Jung jokingly encouraged him to be more genuine in his comments.

Talking further she also addressed rumors involving her junior colleague, Jo In Sung. Jung Jae Hyung brought up their collaboration in the drama Dear My Friends, where they portrayed lovers. Go Hyun Jung shared, "Since brother Jae Hyung brought it up, I’ll talk about it. I made a comeback with In Sung. Since then, there have been continuous rumors. There’s even a photo of us at the airport. Song Joong Ki and Lee Min Ho were also there, but only we were photographed." She sighed, "Jo In Sung met me when he was 25. He’s a manly and nice guy, but he’s not for me. He has eyes too. (He also has taste)."

Regarding the In Sung dating rumor, she expressed, "The most hurtful thing was hearing 'Forget everything else, just fix your character'. I'm not that bad. Please see me in a good light." Jung Jae Hyung's Fairy Jae Hyung episode featuring Go Hyun Jung, where she candidly discusses her health, career, and personal life, has garnered positive responses from viewers for Go Hyun Jung's positive attitude and way of talking.

Go Hyun Jung opening up about her health struggles and recent whereabouts

When asked about her recent health struggles, Go Hyun Jung revealed, "I was quite ill, more than I thought. I didn’t go to the hospital initially, thinking it was imaginary. Enduring pain is part of my character." After a serious health checkup, issues were found, and she collapsed on the street, leading to a hospital stay.

Jung Jae Hyung expressed sadness, and Go Hyun Jung reassured him, saying, "I’m much better now, regularly visiting the hospital." Her illness changed her perspective, making her more social and open to opportunities. She spoke about her comeback in The Person Who Resembles You and addressed her divorce candidly, mentioning the unavoidable paparazzi attention during her marriage. During the visit, she praised Jae-hyung's cooking, jokingly saying, "It’s a good thing it’s not from Shinsegae. It’s from the Hyundai Department Store."

