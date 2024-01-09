Ji Chang Wook turns down appearance on remake of French original drama The Mantis

Actor Ji Chang Wook declined an invitation to join the cast of the upcoming drama The Mantis due to scheduling conflicts. A spokesperson from his agency, Spring Company, confirmed this on January 9, stating, “Ji Chang-wook did receive an offer for 'Praying Mantis,' but he turned it down due to scheduling misalignment.”

Ji Chang Wook received the lead role for The Mantis

Earlier today, Ten Asia reported that Ji Chang Wook had been selected for a role in The Mantis and would collaborate with actress Go Hyun Jung. According to the online portal’s report, Ji Chang Wook was set to play the male lead in the upcoming series The Mantis. This thriller unravels as a woman, previously incarcerated as a serial killer, discovers someone initiating a series of murders emulating her methods. The Mantis is a remake of the French original drama released on Netflix in December 2017, gaining significant attention.

Previous speculation hinted at Go Hyun Jung being considered for the leading role in the Korean adaptation of The Mantis. The project is a collaborative effort between Merry Christmas and Megamonster, with plans for full-scale production within the year.

More about Ji Chang Wook and his current drama

Ji Chang Wook, a South Korean actor and singer, pursued performing arts at Dankook University and completed his military service from August 14, 2017, to April 27, 2019. Beginning in musical theater, he made his onscreen debut in the 2006 film The Days. In 2011, he earned the Excellence Award, for actor in a Daily Drama at the KBS Drama Awards for Smile, Dong Hae and the Excellence Award in a Special Project

