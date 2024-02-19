Reflection of You fame Go Hyun Jung in talks to take on CEO role in K-drama Namib; Report

Go Hyun Jung, known for the 2023 thriller drama Mask Girl has reportedly been offered a new role in an upcoming K-drama titled Namib.

Go Hyun Jung in talks to take on CEO role in K-drama Namib

In the latest update reported on February 19, Go Hyun Jung’s agency IOK company issued an official statement saying, “Go Hyun Jung received the offer to lead the upcoming K-drama and she is positively considering it.”

If she says 'yes' to the offer, the actress will star as Kang Soo Hyun, the CEO of an entertainment company.

The upcoming K-drama Namib’s screenplay is written by Um Seong Min, the writer of the 2018 film Default, and is reportedly being directed by Miss And Mrs. Cop and Garak Market director Jung Da Won.

About the new K-drama Namib

The new K-drama Namib will tell the story of a former entertainment company CEO, Kang Soo Hyun who guided a trainee named Yoo Jin Woo, for a long time. The male trainee, despite being talented can’t debut for some reason. In the beginning, Kang Soo Hyun approaches the trainee with the intention of her own good, but eventually, she does everything to genuinely help him in making his debut.

Go Hyun Jung hasn’t yet confirmed her appearance for the character of Kang Soo Hyun. There are also no official reports as of now, on who will star as Yoo Jin Woo.

About Go Hyun Jung

One of the top Korean actresses, Go Hyun Jung, is going very strong with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks. She started as a model and a beauty pageant title holder. She marked her journey in the Korean entertainment industry as a Miss Korea runner-up in 1989. Shortly after, Jung starred in Sandglass, the critically acclaimed and one of the highest-rated Korean dramas.

In her later years, she delivered many hit dramas like Reflection Of You, A Love Without Fear, Queen Seondeok, Dear My Friends, Spring Day, Big Thing, Queen’s Classroom, and more.

She also starred in many films like Miss Conspirator, A Tiger In Winter, and The Day He Arrives to name a few.

Her recent notable work is the thriller Korean series Mask Girl on Netflix, where she grabbed nods for a stellar performance as one of the three actresses who portrayed the different timelines of the leading character, Kim Mo Mi, alongside Nana and Lee Han Byeol.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun Jung is all set to star in another upcoming Korean series titled The Mantis, which is a Korean remake of the 2017 French Series La Mante.

